Dundee teenager in hospital with broken jaw after ‘random racist attack’

The 18-year-old is in Ninewells Hospital after being attacked between Annan Terrace and Alexander Street in the Hilltown area.

By James Simpson
The bloodied face of the Dundee teenager after the attack. Image: Supplied
The bloodied face of the Dundee teenager after the attack. Image: Supplied

A Dundee teenager is in hospital with a broken jaw in three places after being attacked.

The 18-year-old’s mum claims the assault, being investigated by police, was “random” and “racist”.

He was allegedly called a “f***ing p***” before being punched from behind on a path between Annan Terrace and Alexander Street in the Hilltown.

The teenager – who does not want to be identified due to fears for his safety – is now in Ninewells Hospital awaiting surgery.

His mum told The Courier her son has been unable to speak after the attack on Thursday evening.

Dundee teenager ‘sucker-punched from behind’

She said: “This was totally random. It happened when my son was coming back from the shops.

“The man approached my son and said, ‘As-salamu alaykum, brother’ (peace be upon you).

“The man claimed he was from Aberdeen.

“My son stopped but didn’t entertain him and continued to walk home.

“He then called him a ‘f***ing p***’ and other slurs, which again my son ignored.

“As he was on the path towards Annan Terrace, the guy sucker-punched him from behind.”

The teenager fell to the ground before his mum says he got up and tried to fight back.

He was then rushed to A&E after making his way home.

The teenager was left covered in blood. Image: Supplied

The victim’s mum said: “When my son got in the door, he was covered in blood.

“He was unable to speak properly.

“I called my husband and he rushed back – we took him straight to A&E.

“He has broken his jaw in three places and lost so much blood and was feeling faint.

“When the police interviewed him, he had to use a bit of paper with letters on it to communicate.

“Doctors say he’s going to need metal plates in his face and at least two surgeries to repair the damage.”

‘We’re proud Dundonians – this person is a sick individual’

The attacker has been described by the teenager’s family as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, and around 5ft 9in or 5ft 10in tall.

The mum added: “The police have told us my son has been very, very lucky.

“I’m a Pakistani woman, but I’ve been raised in Dundee and we’re proud Dundonians.

“We know this type of attacker is in the minority – especially in a place like Dundee, where it’s a multicultural city.

The attack happened on a path between Annan Terrace and Alexander Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The support we’ve had since the attack has been overwhelming.

“This person responsible is clearly a sick individual. My son wasn’t looking for trouble.

“He only went to the shops for a bag of crisps and a chocolate bar.

“We want to make people aware of what this person has done – this could have happened to anyone.”

Police investigating ‘serious assault’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Thursday, police received a report of the serious assault of an 18-year-old man in the Annan Terrace area of Dundee.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

