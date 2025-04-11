M9 blocked near Stirling after 4-vehicle crash

The M9 is blocked near Stirling after a four-vehicle crash.

At least four fire engines, including a heavy rescue unit, were called to the collision between Junction 9 and Junction 10 northbound.

Traffic is passing on the hard shoulder and a recovery vehicle is at the scene.

Police and Traffic Scotland are warning of delays in the area.

One passing motorist said: “It looks like there’s been a bad smash between four cars.

“The black one at the front is being towed, but the grey van and car, as well as a red mini, remain at the scene.

“The carriageway has been coned off, and drivers are passing using the hard shoulder.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a collision on the M9 near Stirling at noon on Friday.

“Four appliances and a heavy rescue unit were called to the scene.

“No person was trapped.

“The stop message came in at 12.30pm.”

