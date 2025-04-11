News M9 blocked near Stirling after 4-vehicle crash Traffic Scotland is warning of delays between Junctions 9 and 10 on the northbound side of the motorway. By Andrew Robson April 11 2025, 12:15pm April 11 2025, 12:15pm Share M9 blocked near Stirling after 4-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5220465/m9-stirling-bannockburn-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic is passing the collision on the hard shoulder. Image: DC Thomson The M9 is blocked near Stirling after a four-vehicle crash. At least four fire engines, including a heavy rescue unit, were called to the collision between Junction 9 and Junction 10 northbound. Traffic is passing on the hard shoulder and a recovery vehicle is at the scene. Police and Traffic Scotland are warning of delays in the area. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Image DC Thomson The vehicles are being recovered. Image: DC Thomson One passing motorist said: “It looks like there’s been a bad smash between four cars. “The black one at the front is being towed, but the grey van and car, as well as a red mini, remain at the scene. “The carriageway has been coned off, and drivers are passing using the hard shoulder.” Traffic is building on the M9 and M80. Image: Google Maps A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a collision on the M9 near Stirling at noon on Friday. “Four appliances and a heavy rescue unit were called to the scene. “No person was trapped. “The stop message came in at 12.30pm.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
