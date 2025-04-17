Perthshire Planning Ahead: Football ground grass pitches may go and Taymouth refusal

Jeanfield Swfits FC have applied to turn their existing natural grass football pitches at Riverside Stadium into two full-size 3G synthetic sports pitches.

The current stadium pitch and community pitch in North Muirton will both be replaced if the scheme goes ahead.

The club say this is because it is “pushing the limits of what the current grass pitches at Riverside can sustain”.

Jeanfield Swifts also want to carry out work to create new access paths, spectator seating and storage.

The scheme is part of a project to upgrade the facilities at Riverside Stadium and offer an “open-gate” policy, meaning locals can use the community space more frequently.

This coincides with the opening of a new £83,000 path project linking the club with the wider city.

An introduction to the project says: “One [new pitch] will be on the current stadium pitch, and will continue to be used by the men’s and women’s first teams.

“As it’s a more hard-wearing surface than grass, it can be used by many other teams for matches and training too.

“The second pitch is our community pitch, modelled on the brilliant concept developed by The Spartans in Edinburgh.

“It will be used for games and training by our teams, and it will be available for hire by other sports clubs.

“But at key times of the day it will also be free to use by members of our community.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the planning application.

Taymouth Castle properties refused over tree felling

Plans to build two estate properties as part of the Taymouth Castle project in Kenmore have been refused due to proposed tree felling.

Perth and Kinross Council rejected Discovery Land Cimpany’s application as the building would affect “key views” from the east and west, including between Deer Park and Kenmore Park, due to the removal of nine trees.

One of these was a “high-quality” category A tree. Six had a B rating and two category C trees were earmarked for the chop.

The council’s decision statement adds: “The proposed estate properties also sit above the majority of other elements of the golf course in this location which will mean the properties will be visually prominent.”

Discovery Land Company recently set out plans to turn most of the holiday cottages at the Moness Resort in Aberfeldy into staff accommodation.

The controversial tycoons behind the controversial Taymouth Castle redevelopment previously applied to build a new staff village close to Newhall Woods.

Former Perth snooker hall could be lost forever

A former Perth snooker hall could be lost forever if a demolition proposal is successful.

The old snooker hall on James Street has been shut for around 15 years.

Architect Harry Taylor & Company, on behalf of client Robert Halley, has lodged a planning application with Perth and Kinross Council to tear down the building,

The proposal says the hall is in a “semi-ruinous” state and could “become dangerous if left in its current condition”.

The hall is within a residential area and sits behind numbers 15 and 11 James Street.

The application says a full replacement of all internal structures and the roof would be needed to return the building to “any habitable condition”.

The planning documents add: “When the demolition has been completed, the former footprint of the snooker hall will have debris and rubble fully removed and the site made safe.

“We advise that it is not our client’s current intent to undertake any such redevelopment, with any redevelopment proposals being subject to a future application.”

Locals reminisced about the old James Street snooker hall on an online forum.

This says the venue closed in 2008.

One wrote: “James Street was fantastic. Used to play in the Perth League back in the day. The filled rolls were excellent.”

Kinross-shire poultry farm may almost double in size

A poultry farm near Kinross could be demolished and then almost doubled.

Amber Real Estates Investments wants to redevelop the Balado Bridge Poultry Farm off the B918, around two miles west of Kinross.

The existing 20 buildings would be replaced with 38 new structures.

Poultry sheds would be replaced on existing hardstanding and additional, or widened, sheds would be installed on land currently used for agriculture.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

Before submitting a formal planning application, Amber Real Estates is to stage two consultation events at Millbridge Hall in Kinross.

These will take place on May 7 and May 21, both between 1pm and 6pm.

Crieff family firm seeks new base

A growing family-run Crieff business wants to create a new base to bring its two sites together.

Perthshire Plant Training (Scotland) Ltd provides training in the construction, horticulture, arboriculture and agricultural sectors.

It has covered Scotland and the islands for the past eight years.

The firm, which employs 14 staff, says its two current bases in the Crieff area are unsuitable.

A supporting statement says its main classroom in Gallowhill, in the town itself, has inadequate parking.

The other site, at Balloch Sawmill, is said to be “remote and rural”, with unreliable internet and served by single-track roads creating accessibility problems for larger vehicles.

Perthshire Plant Training now wants to merge its operations at the Crieff Visitor Centre off Muthill Road.

The company’s planning application requests a training facility comprising two classrooms, two offices, two storage containers, a toilet block and a parking area on land 80 west of Evolution Stores.

If accepted by Perth and Kinross Council, the new site would operate on weekdays at 7am to 7pm and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays.

The site would include training for strimmers and mowers, quad bikes, tractor driving, operation of telehandlers, excavators, dumpers and road rollers.

