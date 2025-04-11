Former Dundee pub popular with football fans may become convenience store

A former pub in Dundee is set to be converted into a convenience store.

The Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, closed its doors last year.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed agent Christie & Co had sold the pub on behalf of its client, Rosemount Taverns.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie and Co, said in January: “This is an excellent opportunity for the new owner to tap into the local market with the new concept, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

Former Dundee pub to become convenience store

According to papers on Dundee City Council’s website, the applicant for the unit is Jerry Paul from Perth-based 7 Eleven Retail Ltd.

Mr Paul’s planning application says he hopes to turn the pub into a licensed grocer with ‘external refrigeration plant’.

If permitted, the store would sell food, fresh produce, snacks and alcoholic beverages.

There is currently one Keystore operating in the city, in Balluniefield Road, Douglas.

Two Keystores previously serve customers on Hilltown.

The council will determine the planning application.