Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats

After a week of scorching Angus weather, woolly jumpers might not have been the most needed item.

But they still looked great on Lunan Bay’s baby goats as the UK’s only cashmere producer opened its farm gates to adoring visitors.

Goats in Coats at Jillian and Neil McEwan’s farm, between Arbroath and Montrose, has become an Easter tradition for dozens of families.

Many travel big distances to cuddle up to the cute cashmere kids.

The youngsters are kitted out in colourful jumpers made by community knitters.

The festival is a sell-out over two weekends.

And this year the Lunan Bay arrivals are joined by Angora goats from Anfield Mohair Farm in Fife and Ruby Red Boer goats from near Laurencekirk.

Another new addition is Anglo-Nubian goats, known for their lively personalities, speckled coats and floppy ears. They also produce the best milk for soaps.

Jillian McEwan of Lunan Bay Goats said the festival is designed to be fun – and informative.

“We’re proud to be reviving Scottish cashmere production sustainably, producing eco-conscious textiles which respect the environment.

“The festival gives visitors a glimpse into the workings of this unique project,” she said.

Photographer Kim Cessford popped along to meet the Goats in Coats and their adoring fans.