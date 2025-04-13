Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats

The Lunan Bay Goats event on the Angus coast, between Arbroath and Montrose, has become an Easter tradition for many families.

Left to right is George, Emily, Rosie and Anna MacCrimmon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Emma Grady

After a week of scorching Angus weather, woolly jumpers might not have been the most needed item.

But they still looked great on Lunan Bay’s baby goats as the UK’s only cashmere producer opened its farm gates to adoring visitors.

Goats in Coats at Jillian and Neil McEwan’s farm, between Arbroath and Montrose, has become an Easter tradition for dozens of families.

Many travel big distances to cuddle up to the cute cashmere kids.

The youngsters are kitted out in colourful jumpers made by community knitters.

The festival is a sell-out over two weekends.

And this year the Lunan Bay arrivals are joined by Angora goats from Anfield Mohair Farm in Fife and Ruby Red Boer goats from near Laurencekirk.

Another new addition is Anglo-Nubian goats, known for their lively personalities, speckled coats and floppy ears. They also produce the best milk for soaps.

Jillian McEwan of Lunan Bay Goats said the festival is designed to be fun – and informative.

“We’re proud to be reviving Scottish cashmere production sustainably, producing eco-conscious textiles which respect the environment.

“The festival gives visitors a glimpse into the workings of this unique project,” she said.

Photographer Kim Cessford popped along to meet the Goats in Coats and their adoring fans.

Visitors to the Goats in Coats select goat feed bags and goat ears and horns for their tour.
Leo Whyte feeding a goat on his visit.
Goats in Coats merchandise.
Leah Bartlett enjoyed her goat cuddle experience.
Left to right is Kerry and Quinn Bell feeding Angora goats.
Christine White feeding one of the Angora goats.
Jillian McEwan was on the cake and treats stall.
Left  to right is Natasha Islam and Donna Grove-White on the Roamer Coffee Company stall.
Fiona Walsh from Redcastle Gin was promoting their new KALD range of drinks.
Among the new attractions were coffee and gin stalls.
Left to right is Rebecca Duff and Heather Smith.
An opportunity to feed some of the doe goats in a field.
The Goat Express sets off with another group of visitors.
An opportunity to feed some of the doe goats in a field.
Queue for the Goat Express.
Never too old for a laugh – Julia Bull took advantage of the photo wall opportunity.
A goat in a coat.
Left to right is Amy Royden and Claire Murdoch feeding goats.
Visitor feeding goats.
A goat in a coat.
Andrew Johnston from Annfield Farm near Dunfermline where they produce angora wool.
Rubyred Boer Goats.

