News Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats The Lunan Bay Goats event on the Angus coast, between Arbroath and Montrose, has become an Easter tradition for many families. Left to right is George, Emily, Rosie and Anna MacCrimmon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Graham Brown & Emma Grady April 13 2025, 12:34pm April 13 2025, 12:34pm Share Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5220576/lunan-bay-goats-in-coats-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment After a week of scorching Angus weather, woolly jumpers might not have been the most needed item. But they still looked great on Lunan Bay’s baby goats as the UK’s only cashmere producer opened its farm gates to adoring visitors. Goats in Coats at Jillian and Neil McEwan’s farm, between Arbroath and Montrose, has become an Easter tradition for dozens of families. Many travel big distances to cuddle up to the cute cashmere kids. The youngsters are kitted out in colourful jumpers made by community knitters. The festival is a sell-out over two weekends. And this year the Lunan Bay arrivals are joined by Angora goats from Anfield Mohair Farm in Fife and Ruby Red Boer goats from near Laurencekirk. Another new addition is Anglo-Nubian goats, known for their lively personalities, speckled coats and floppy ears. They also produce the best milk for soaps. Jillian McEwan of Lunan Bay Goats said the festival is designed to be fun – and informative. “We’re proud to be reviving Scottish cashmere production sustainably, producing eco-conscious textiles which respect the environment. “The festival gives visitors a glimpse into the workings of this unique project,” she said. Photographer Kim Cessford popped along to meet the Goats in Coats and their adoring fans. Visitors to the Goats in Coats select goat feed bags and goat ears and horns for their tour. Leo Whyte feeding a goat on his visit. Goats in Coats merchandise. Leah Bartlett enjoyed her goat cuddle experience. Left to right is Kerry and Quinn Bell feeding Angora goats. Christine White feeding one of the Angora goats. Jillian McEwan was on the cake and treats stall. Left to right is Natasha Islam and Donna Grove-White on the Roamer Coffee Company stall. Fiona Walsh from Redcastle Gin was promoting their new KALD range of drinks. Among the new attractions were coffee and gin stalls. Left to right is Rebecca Duff and Heather Smith. An opportunity to feed some of the doe goats in a field. The Goat Express sets off with another group of visitors. An opportunity to feed some of the doe goats in a field. Queue for the Goat Express. Never too old for a laugh – Julia Bull took advantage of the photo wall opportunity. A goat in a coat. Left to right is Amy Royden and Claire Murdoch feeding goats. Visitor feeding goats. A goat in a coat. Andrew Johnston from Annfield Farm near Dunfermline where they produce angora wool. Rubyred Boer Goats.
Conversation