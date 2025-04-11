Family’s tribute to ‘much-loved’ Rosyth grandad killed in ‘hit-and-run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s tribute to ‘much-loved’ Rosyth grandad killed in ‘hit-and-run’

Motorcyclist Ian Harrower, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

By Andrew Robson
Ian Harrower from Rosyth died in the alleged hit-and-run in Edinburgh. Image: Police Scotland
The family of a Rosyth motorcyclist killed in an alleged hit-and-run have paid tribute to the “much-loved” grandad.

Ian Harrower died after the crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Peugeot 306 in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

Ian, 61, who was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A90 Queensferry Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Police previously issued an appeal to trace the driver and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Tribute to Rosyth grandad killed in Edinburgh crash

Ian’s family paid tribute to him in a statement issued to Police Scotland.

They said: “Ian was a much-loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen.

“He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed, grandad to Brooke and Taylor.

“He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Harrower.”

