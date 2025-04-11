Family’s tribute to ‘much-loved’ Rosyth grandad killed in ‘hit-and-run’

The family of a Rosyth motorcyclist killed in an alleged hit-and-run have paid tribute to the “much-loved” grandad.

Ian Harrower died after the crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Peugeot 306 in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

Ian, 61, who was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A90 Queensferry Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Police previously issued an appeal to trace the driver and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Tribute to Rosyth grandad killed in Edinburgh crash

Ian’s family paid tribute to him in a statement issued to Police Scotland.

They said: “Ian was a much-loved son to Elizabeth, brother to Elaine and dad to Lewis, Kim and Owen.

“He was a loving husband to Norah and stepdad to Gavin and will be very much missed, grandad to Brooke and Taylor.

“He was a true and loyal friend to many and will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Harrower.”