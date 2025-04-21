GALLERY: Easter fun at Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show, Dunfermline Family and friends came together to enjoy the Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show on Sunday Easter Sunday fun at Knockhill in Fife. Image: David Wardle By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries April 21 2025, 10:33am April 21 2025, 10:33am Share GALLERY: Easter fun at Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show, Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5220740/gallery-easter-fun-at-knockhill-easter-family-day-car-show-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of visitors flocked to Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline over the Easter weekend to experience an unforgettable Easter Family Day & Car Show. A highlight of the day was the Easter egg rolling competition down the famous Duffus Dip, a Knockhill tradition that brought out the competitive spirit in attendees. The drifting displays were another crowd favourite, with skilled drivers showing off their precision control and daring moves on the track. Kids enjoyed Easter-themed face painting, met the Easter bunny, and were amazed by a stilt walker performer. The colouring-in competition was a hit, letting children get creative! The Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show was a huge success, offering something for everyone. Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the action. Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife. Egg-rolling down the racetrack. Car by Gandalf ST15. Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife. Were you at the Easter Hot Hatch Family Fun Day & Car Show? Easter bunny on stilts! Little hands, big dreams – future racers in the making! The race is on! Showing off their radio-controlled cars! Were you at the Easter event? Cars of all sizes were on display. Cars line up for a race at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Car toys. Captivated by the speed of the cars. Egg-rolling down the racetrack. Fans enjoy hearing about the radio-controlled RC Scale cars. Lined up! Crowds line up for the egg rolling. Egg-citement at full speed! Ready to roll her egg. Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife with car show. Admiring the cars! Little racers following their egg. Fast lane? More like egg lane! Ready for an egg roll! Rolling into Easter fun, one egg at a time. Cars on the track. From engine to exhaust — perfection. Mustang lined up. Radio-controlled cars. Photographs by David Wardle. Easter Hot Hatch Family Fun Day & Car Show. Soaking up all the Hot Hatch fun! Colouring-in competition. The Easter bunny made an appearance! Drifting… Spectators enjoy the race. Were you in the crowd? RC Scaled cars. Lined up for the egg rolling down the track. Egg rolling down the track. A full day of thrills for all ages! Radio-controlled cars. From stunning car displays to heart-pounding drifting, drag racing, RC car action, and even egg rolling down the track! Waiting for the cars to zoom past… The Easter Bunny. Easter Sunday at Knockhill had it all, epic car show, roaring drag races, sideways drifting, speedy RC cars, and even egg rolling down the track! RC Scale cars Cars lined up. MK8_5_ST Radio controlled cars.
