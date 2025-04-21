GALLERY: Easter fun at Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show, Dunfermline

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline over the Easter weekend to experience an unforgettable Easter Family Day & Car Show.

A highlight of the day was the Easter egg rolling competition down the famous Duffus Dip, a Knockhill tradition that brought out the competitive spirit in attendees.

The drifting displays were another crowd favourite, with skilled drivers showing off their precision control and daring moves on the track.

Kids enjoyed Easter-themed face painting, met the Easter bunny, and were amazed by a stilt walker performer. The colouring-in competition was a hit, letting children get creative!

The Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show was a huge success, offering something for everyone.

Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the action.