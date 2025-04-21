GALLERY: Easter fun at Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show, Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

GALLERY: Easter fun at Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show, Dunfermline

Family and friends came together to enjoy the Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show on Sunday

Easter Sunday fun at Knockhill in Fife. Image: David Wardle
Easter Sunday fun at Knockhill in Fife. Image: David Wardle
By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline over the Easter weekend to experience an unforgettable Easter Family Day & Car Show.

A highlight of the day was the Easter egg rolling competition down the famous Duffus Dip, a Knockhill tradition that brought out the competitive spirit in attendees.

The drifting displays were another crowd favourite, with skilled drivers showing off their precision control and daring moves on the track.

Kids enjoyed Easter-themed face painting, met the Easter bunny, and were amazed by a stilt walker performer. The colouring-in competition was a hit, letting children get creative!

The Knockhill Easter Family Day & Car Show was a huge success, offering something for everyone.

Photographer David Wardle was on hand to capture all the action.

Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife.
Egg-rolling down the racetrack.
Car by Gandalf ST15.
Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife.
Were you at the Easter Hot Hatch Family Fun Day & Car Show?
Easter bunny on stilts!
Little hands, big dreams – future racers in the making!
The race is on!
Showing off their radio-controlled cars!
Were you at the Easter event?
Cars of all sizes were on display.
Cars line up for a race at Knockhill Racing Circuit.
Car toys.
Captivated by the speed of the cars.
Egg-rolling down the racetrack.
Fans enjoy hearing about the radio-controlled RC Scale cars.
Lined up!
Crowds line up for the egg rolling.
Egg-citement at full speed!
Ready to roll her egg.

Easter Sunday car event at Knockhill in Fife with car show.
Admiring the cars!
Little racers following their egg.
Fast lane? More like egg lane!

Ready for an egg roll!
Rolling into Easter fun, one egg at a time.
Cars on the track.

From engine to exhaust — perfection.
Mustang lined up.

Radio-controlled cars.
Photographs by David Wardle.
Easter Hot Hatch Family Fun Day & Car Show.
Soaking up all the Hot Hatch fun!

Colouring-in competition.

The Easter bunny made an appearance!
Drifting…
Spectators enjoy the race.
Were you in the crowd?

RC Scaled cars.
Lined up for the egg rolling down the track.
Egg rolling down the track.
A full day of thrills for all ages!
Radio-controlled cars.

From stunning car displays to heart-pounding drifting, drag racing, RC car action, and even egg rolling down the track!

Waiting for the cars to zoom past…
The Easter Bunny.
Easter Sunday at Knockhill had it all, epic car show, roaring drag races, sideways drifting, speedy RC cars, and even egg rolling down the track!

RC Scale cars
Cars lined up.

MK8_5_ST
Radio controlled cars.

Conversation