Crash closes main road near Loch Tay

A crash has closed a Perthshire road near Loch Tay.

The A827 has been closed between Killin and Kenmore due to a road traffic collision.

The road is shut at Carrie Farm, two-and-half miles west of the hamlet of Lawers.

A diversion has been put in place via Lix Toll.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A827 Kenmore to Killin road is currently closed west of Lawers due to a crash which was reported around 4.25pm on Friday, April 11.

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “A827 Killin to Kenmore road closed at Carrie Farm, approximately 4km west of Lawers due to road traffic crash, alternative route via Lix Toll – Lochearnhead – Crieff – Aberfeldy.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.