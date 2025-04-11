Smoke from wildfire at Fife beauty spot seen billowing near homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smoke from wildfire at Fife beauty spot seen billowing near homes

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the Benarty Hill area on Friday evening.

By Lucy Scarlett
Wildfire.
Smoke can be seen billowing from Navitie Hillside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fire crews tackled a large wildfire at a Fife beauty spot.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in the Benarty Hill area on the edge of Ballingry.

The wildfire broke out at Navitie Hill on Friday, just before 5pm, when gorse bushes caught fire.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the air near homes on the edge of Ballingry.

Firefighters.
Firefighters carried hoses up the hill to control the blaze. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sheep in a nearby field were unharmed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Firefighters quickly got the wildfire under control. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Firefighters carried hose reels up the hillside to douse the flames.

Crews from Lochgelly and Glenrothes attended.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.47pm about a fire on Benarty Hill.

“Three appliances were dispatched and the fire has been extinguished.

“Firefighters remain the scene to dampen the ground using four water backpacks and two hose reel jets.”

Local councillor Mary Lockhart posted on Facebook about the wildfire, she said: “They always set two fires a few miles apart.

“Much more disruptive, and it takes at least two appliances and crews.

Fire crews in Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Three fire appliances were called to the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The fire spread through the gorse bushes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Killing wildlife and destroying the environment is much more fun if you are a sadistic little narcissist.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

