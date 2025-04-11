Smoke from wildfire at Fife beauty spot seen billowing near homes

Fire crews tackled a large wildfire at a Fife beauty spot.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in the Benarty Hill area on the edge of Ballingry.

The wildfire broke out at Navitie Hill on Friday, just before 5pm, when gorse bushes caught fire.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the air near homes on the edge of Ballingry.

Firefighters carried hose reels up the hillside to douse the flames.

Crews from Lochgelly and Glenrothes attended.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.47pm about a fire on Benarty Hill.

“Three appliances were dispatched and the fire has been extinguished.

“Firefighters remain the scene to dampen the ground using four water backpacks and two hose reel jets.”

Local councillor Mary Lockhart posted on Facebook about the wildfire, she said: “They always set two fires a few miles apart.

“Much more disruptive, and it takes at least two appliances and crews.

“Killing wildlife and destroying the environment is much more fun if you are a sadistic little narcissist.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.