Motorcyclist, 67, dies after crash near Killin in Highland Perthshire

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday's crash near Lawers between Killin and Kenmore

By Lindsey Hamilton
A827 Killin to Kenmore road. Image: Google Street View
A827 Killin to Kenmore road. Image: Google Street View

A 67-year-old biker has died in a crash in Highland Perthshire.

The incident happened on the A827  about six miles east of Killin, near Lawers, around 4.25pm on Friday,

The rider, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police appeal for information

The road was closed for seven hours following the incident for police to carry out an investigation.

It has since re-opened.

Constable David Bowick, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area, to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to identify and speak to two other motorcyclists who stopped at the scene shortly after the collision to help, but then left prior to police arrival.

“They were not travelling with the deceased and were not involved in the collision, but if they may have information which could help us.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2633 of 11 April, 2025.”

The road was shut at Carrie Farm, two-and-half miles west of the hamlet of Lawers.

