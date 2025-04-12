Kinross-shire road closed near Powmill after crash

The A823 in Kinross-shire was closed for more than three hours after a crash near Powmill.

The road was shut between the village and Knockhill Racing Circuit at around noon on Saturday, according to Perth and Kinross Council.

The road later reopened at 3.12pm following a single-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information on the collision.

