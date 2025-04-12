News Kinross-shire road closed near Powmill after crash The A823 between Powmill and Knockhill Racing Circuit was closed for over three hours. By Andrew Robson April 12 2025, 12:30pm April 12 2025, 12:30pm Share Kinross-shire road closed near Powmill after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5220927/a823-road-closed-powmill-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The A823 is closed at the junction of the A977 in Powmill. Image: Google Street View The A823 in Kinross-shire was closed for more than three hours after a crash near Powmill. The road was shut between the village and Knockhill Racing Circuit at around noon on Saturday, according to Perth and Kinross Council. The road later reopened at 3.12pm following a single-vehicle crash. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information on the collision. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
