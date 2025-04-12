VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Dundee street

Firefighters were called the blaze on Larch Street on Friday night.

By Andrew Robson

A car has been significantly damaged after it was set on fire in Dundee.

The black Cupra went up in flames on Larch Street, just off Blackness Road, at 11.45pm on Friday.

A video shared with The Courier shows the car, parked on the street, well alight before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Flames were seen shooting from the front of the vehicle, and the car alarm can be heard going off.

The car fire on Larch Street in Dundee
The car was parked on the street. Image: Supplied

A photo taken from the scene on Saturday morning shows significant damage to the car’s front bumper and bonnet.

Police have launched an investigation into the “deliberate” blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a car fire on Larch Street at 11.45pm on Friday.

The damaged car on Larch Street.
The damaged car on Larch Street. Image: Supplied

“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze, and police were requested.

“The stop message came in at 12.15am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Friday officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Larch Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

