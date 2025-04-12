VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Dundee street

A car has been significantly damaged after it was set on fire in Dundee.

The black Cupra went up in flames on Larch Street, just off Blackness Road, at 11.45pm on Friday.

A video shared with The Courier shows the car, parked on the street, well alight before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Flames were seen shooting from the front of the vehicle, and the car alarm can be heard going off.

A photo taken from the scene on Saturday morning shows significant damage to the car’s front bumper and bonnet.

Police have launched an investigation into the “deliberate” blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a car fire on Larch Street at 11.45pm on Friday.

“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze, and police were requested.

“The stop message came in at 12.15am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Friday officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Larch Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”