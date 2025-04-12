Traveller group with nine caravans pitch up at Camperdown Park

A group of at least nine caravans have pitched up at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Several caravans have once again parked up on the grass at the public park.

It is the latest in a line of encampments at Camperdown, with four reported to the local authority at the park in 2024.

During the last encampment in October, Dundee City Council warned it would take legal action.

The weekly Parkrun was cancelled on Saturday as a result.

Camperdown parkrun cancelled due to ‘unexpected visitors’

A post on the Camperdown Parkrun, Dundee Facebook page read: “I am really sorry, but we have had to cancel parkrun at Camperdown tomorrow, due to unexpected visitors to the park.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, but our priority is always to our volunteers and participants.”

It has not been confirmed whether the caravans have permission to be at Camperdown.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site shut September following “significant damage” to the facility.

Balmuir Wood partially reopened in January, however, according to the Dundee City Council website, the facility remains closed for the “foreseeable future”.

The Courier previously revealed the Travelling community has virtually shunned the purpose-built site.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.