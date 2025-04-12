Boys taken to hospital after attack by ‘balaclava wearing’ gang near Fife beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boys taken to hospital after attack by ‘balaclava wearing’ gang near Fife beach

Four of the boys were said to have serious injuries following the incident at Pettycur Beach, Kinghorn on Friday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Pettycur Bay. Image: DC Thomson
Pettycur Bay. Image: DC Thomson

Four boys have been treated in hospital after being “attacked” by a gang of 30 “balaclava wearing” youths near a Fife beauty spot.

The incident happened near Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn on Thursday.

It is understood that the gang of 30 attacked the group of six boys with weapons, including a glass bottle.

The four who required hospital treatment are all believed to be recovering.

They are said to have suffered broken noses and arms, bruising and cuts and required stitches and surgery.

Boys were ‘bottled and stabbed’

A local resident, who asked not to be named said: “A group of around 30 boys attacked a small group of boys completely unprovoked.

“These were a lovely group of boys who were bottled, stabbed, had noses and arms broken and needed stitches and surgery.”

Police are investigating the incident which took place in the Pettycur Road area. Image: Google Maps

Another local said: “The group of six was ambushed and attacked by around 30 people, all wearing balaclavas.

“Four of them had to go to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a group of youths in the Pettycur Road area of Kinghorn, which happened on the evening of Thursday, 10 April.

“Four male youths were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2956 of 11 April, 2025.”

 

