Boys taken to hospital after attack by ‘balaclava wearing’ gang near Fife beach

Four boys have been treated in hospital after being “attacked” by a gang of 30 “balaclava wearing” youths near a Fife beauty spot.

The incident happened near Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn on Thursday.

It is understood that the gang of 30 attacked the group of six boys with weapons, including a glass bottle.

The four who required hospital treatment are all believed to be recovering.

They are said to have suffered broken noses and arms, bruising and cuts and required stitches and surgery.

Boys were ‘bottled and stabbed’

A local resident, who asked not to be named said: “A group of around 30 boys attacked a small group of boys completely unprovoked.

“These were a lovely group of boys who were bottled, stabbed, had noses and arms broken and needed stitches and surgery.”

Another local said: “The group of six was ambushed and attacked by around 30 people, all wearing balaclavas.

“Four of them had to go to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a group of youths in the Pettycur Road area of Kinghorn, which happened on the evening of Thursday, 10 April.

“Four male youths were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2956 of 11 April, 2025.”