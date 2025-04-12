Several ‘high value’ whisky bottles stolen from Perthshire distillery

Several “high-value” bottles of whisky have been stolen from a Perthshire distillery.

The bottles were stolen during a break-in at The Glenturret Distillery near Crieff at about 4.45am on Saturday.

Police say the whisky, in distinctive bottles made by Lalique, is still outstanding.

The force issued an appeal on Facebook with a picture of The Glenturret 25 Years Old attached, which sells for £1,400.

Whisky stolen from Glenturret Distillery

The Glenturret Distilery was closed on Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A social media post read: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and continued support.

“We look forward to welcoming you back very soon – stay tuned to our channels for further updates.

“If you had a visit or experience planned for today, our team will be in touch to assist.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0709 of April 12.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.