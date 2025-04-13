Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross damaged for second time in less than three years

Dunfermline’s Mercat Cross has been significantly damaged.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie says he will discuss the issue with police, whose inquiries are ongoing, amid fears it may have been vandalised again.

The structure on the High Street dates back to the 1860s.

According to Mr Downie there is “a lot of damage” to the stonework and the steps of the monument.

Mercat Cross part of Dunfermline’s history

He said: “The Mercat Cross is a huge part of Dunfermline’s history and signifies the heritage of historic capital of Scotland.

“To see this monument damaged again is disappointing, particularly as they are so difficult and expensive to repair.

“I will be in touch with the local police for an update to find out more about what has happened and also with Fife Council about how this damage can be repaired as quickly as possible. ”

Mr Downie added: “I have seen pictures of the latest damage and there is a lot.”

Cross was last vandalised in 2022

The historic category B monument was previously vandalised in November 2022.

On that occasion the pedestal and remains of the “badly damaged” unicorn were toppled and smashed.

They were removed and put into safe storage with Fife Council.

Only last November the council approved plans to reinstate the unicorn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Sunday, April 13, officers received a report of damage to a statue on High Street, Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Plans approved to repair cross

The plans approved by the council allowed contractors to use the previously damaged fragments as reference to carve a new unicorn to match the previous one.

The head, horn, shield and flagpole may even be reused.

The entire cross was to be cleaned in a bid to restore the cross using original masonry where possible and new where necessary,”

The unicorn was to be fixed on to the original base.

There’s been a cross on Dunfermline High Street since the later 1120s and it’s been subject to replacement and repair many times over the centuries.

The cross today is a replacement erected by public subscription in 1868, with the horn of the unicorn replaced by the council in 2021.

Parts of the 17th-Century cross replaced in 1868 stand in the garden of Dunfermline’s Museum on Abbot Street.

In 1992, it was relocated to the corner of Guildhall Street and High Street, where the historic plinth was placed on top of the five-stepped modern base which is the target of the latest vandalism.

Even before the 2022 destruction, the unicorn was in need of repairs.

The Mercat Cross has been at the heart of Dunfermline’s marketplace for almost 1,000 years.