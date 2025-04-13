Woman, 26, reported after pensioner and Jack Russell bitten in St Andrews dog attack

A 26-year-old woman has been reported to prosecutors after a pensioner and a Jack Russell were attacked by a dog in St Andrews.

Police launched an appeal after a 78-year-old woman and her dog were injured in the attack near West Sands Beach on March 30.

The woman was said to have had minor injuries while her Jack Russell required treatment from a vet.

The dog involved in the attack was a “bull-breed dog”.

Dog owner reported

In an update, the force confirmed the owner of the dog had been traced.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal after a woman and her dog were bitten by another dog in St Andrews.

“The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, 30 March in the West Sands Road area.

“The public is thanked for their assistance.”