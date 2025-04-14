Motorcyclist, 35, taken to hospital after crash on A82 near Crianlarich

Police have launched an appeal for information after a crash closed the A82 near Crianlarich.

A man was taken to hospital after the collision involving a Volvo XC90 car and a motorbike on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.50am.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the A82 was closed for around two hours.

Inspector David Marr of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, but I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at around 1.50pm on Sunday.

“I want to thank members of the public for their patience whilst we dealt with this.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1231 of Sunday, April 13, 2025.”