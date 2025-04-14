Crash closes major Perthshire road

A crash has closed the A85 near Lochearnhead.

The road was shut between Lochearnhead and St Fillans at around 9.50am this morning.

But the A85 reopened at around 10.45am.

An earlier Traffic Scotland statement said: “The A85 between St Fillans and Lochearnhead is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

