Forensics officers seize car after driver flees crash near Dundee Travelodge

Police are searching for the driver of a car after a one-vehicle crash near a Dundee hotel.

The driver and other occupants decamped from the vehicle after the crash near the Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue.

Several officers wearing gloves were seen searching the area around the car after the incident on Wednesday evening.

Police say they believe four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The vehicle has now been seized.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 9 April, police were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee.

“The occupants of the car, believed to be four, left the location and the car has been seized for forensic work.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.”