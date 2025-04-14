Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene to open Stirling shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene to open Stirling shop

Australian jewellery chain Lovisa is also coming to the city soon.

By Isla Glen
Søstrene Grene will move into the Thistles centre. Image: Paul Reid
Søstrene Grene will move into the Thistles centre. Image: Paul Reid

A popular Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Thistles shopping centre in Stirling.

Søstrene Grene will be moving into the unit beside Superdrug this summer.

The family-owned chain sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, crafts, party supplies, and stationery.

The brand’s shops are “designed to inspire body and soul”, playing classical music and incorporating product displays that inspire “hygge” – a Danish concept of contentment and well-being.

Australian jewellery chain Lovisa will also open in the centre’s former Pandora unit, it has been revealed.

While exact dates are yet to be announced, both stores are expected to open this summer.

Thistles shopping centre will welcome Søstrene Grene this summer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Søstrene Grene recently advertised for three jobs at its Stirling shop.

The company is looking for a store manager, an assistant store manager, and a visual merchandiser.

The deadline for applications is May 5, and the expected start date for all roles is June 16.

Bosses ‘happy’ to open Stirling store

Søstrene Grene’s Group CEO and co-owner Mikkel Grene said: “We are of course very happy to be opening our seventh Scottish store in beautiful Stirling, as this brings us one step closer to our goal of opening 100 stores across the UK by 2027.

“We are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene, where there is room to take a little break from an often-hectic everyday life and explore our affordable product range of home décor, crafting, small furniture and much more.”

Inside Søstrene Grene in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Gary Turnbull, centre director at Thistles, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lovisa and Søstrene Grene to Thistles.

“These exciting additions reflect our ongoing commitment to bringing fresh, in-demand retailers to the heart of Stirling.”

Clothing retailer H&M is set to return to the Thistles Centres this spring, after a five-year absence.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Søstrene Grene will move into the Thistles centre. Image: Paul Reid
Fife primary school 'surrounded by police' as hooded youth spotted on roof
Alex Joseph beside some of the equipment at Circle Mobility. in Dundee Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee social enterprise shocked by theft of 5 wheelchairs and 4 zimmer frames
Colinsburgh Main Street.
Firefighters rescue 81-year-old woman from car in Fife village
The former Naismith's barbershop on Crieff's High Street.
Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market
Georgian country home Lochton House, near Abernyte, Perthshire.
Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m
The former Barber shop going to auction in Hilltown Dundee
Former Dundee barber unit with 'excellent potential' at auction from just £5k
Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee
Forensics officers seize car after driver flees crash near Dundee Travelodge
The A82 near Crianlarich.
Motorcyclist, 35, taken to hospital after crash on A82 near Crianlarich
The A85 near Lochearnhead.
Crash closes major Perthshire road
Peter Hetherston
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge

Conversation