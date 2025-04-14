Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene to open Stirling shop

A popular Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Thistles shopping centre in Stirling.

Søstrene Grene will be moving into the unit beside Superdrug this summer.

The family-owned chain sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, crafts, party supplies, and stationery.

The brand’s shops are “designed to inspire body and soul”, playing classical music and incorporating product displays that inspire “hygge” – a Danish concept of contentment and well-being.

Australian jewellery chain Lovisa will also open in the centre’s former Pandora unit, it has been revealed.

While exact dates are yet to be announced, both stores are expected to open this summer.

Søstrene Grene recently advertised for three jobs at its Stirling shop.

The company is looking for a store manager, an assistant store manager, and a visual merchandiser.

The deadline for applications is May 5, and the expected start date for all roles is June 16.

Bosses ‘happy’ to open Stirling store

Søstrene Grene’s Group CEO and co-owner Mikkel Grene said: “We are of course very happy to be opening our seventh Scottish store in beautiful Stirling, as this brings us one step closer to our goal of opening 100 stores across the UK by 2027.

“We are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene, where there is room to take a little break from an often-hectic everyday life and explore our affordable product range of home décor, crafting, small furniture and much more.”

Gary Turnbull, centre director at Thistles, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lovisa and Søstrene Grene to Thistles.

“These exciting additions reflect our ongoing commitment to bringing fresh, in-demand retailers to the heart of Stirling.”

Clothing retailer H&M is set to return to the Thistles Centres this spring, after a five-year absence.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook