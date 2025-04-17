Stirling pensioners living with Raac, council reveals

A Stirling retirement housing complex containing 26 flats was constructed using Raac, it has been confirmed.

The material was found in the communal corridors of Kelly Court in Stirling’s old town, on both the ground and first-floor levels.

According to Stirling Council, the Raac present does not affect the structural integrity of the property, and none of the individual flats are affected.

Kelly Court on Broad Street was built in the mid-1980s and houses people aged 60 or over.

Residents were informed about the presence of Raac in November 2023.

A council spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing condition review, we regularly ask our surveyors to identify any buildings which may fall under the remit of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and carry out further investigation.

“A full condition inspection programme of all of our education estate has found no schools or nurseries of concern.

“Elsewhere, only one flatted development of council housing has been identified with some RAAC identified with no impact on the property structure.

“A full desktop survey with targeted visual surveys specific to this issue has also been carried out with similar results.”

The local authority confirmed no Stirling Council-owned buildings have been found to require modification or demolition as a result of Raac thus far.

In September 2023, Stirling University closed off parts of its campus after Raac was discovered in several areas, including the student union.

Remedial works were carried out, and the student union reopened in January 2024.

Trapped by Raac

The lightweight construction material was commonly used in floors, walls and roofs across Scotland between the 1950s and 1990s.

Properly designed Raac installations that remain in good condition are considered safe.

However, certain conditions, including water penetration, can compromise the bearing and structural integrity of Raac, increasing the likelihood of sudden fractures and collapse.

Many hundreds of homeowners and social housing tenants across Scotland, including in Dundee and Aberdeen, have found themselves living in potentially dangerous properties, unable to afford the thousands of pounds needed to carry out the repairs.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

