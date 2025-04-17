Stirling pensioners living with Raac, council reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling pensioners living with Raac, council reveals

The development was built in the mid-1980s and houses people aged 60 or over.

By Alex Watson
Raac was found in housing for retirees in Stirling's old town. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A Stirling retirement housing complex containing 26 flats was constructed using Raac, it has been confirmed.

The material was found in the communal corridors of Kelly Court in Stirling’s old town, on both the ground and first-floor levels.

According to Stirling Council, the Raac present does not affect the structural integrity of the property, and none of the individual flats are affected.

Kelly Court on Broad Street was built in the mid-1980s and houses people aged 60 or over.

Residents were informed about the presence of Raac in November 2023.

A council spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing condition review, we regularly ask our surveyors to identify any buildings which may fall under the remit of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and carry out further investigation.

“A full condition inspection programme of all of our education estate has found no schools or nurseries of concern.

“Elsewhere, only one flatted development of council housing has been identified with some RAAC identified with no impact on the property structure.

“A full desktop survey with targeted visual surveys specific to this issue has also been carried out with similar results.”

Kelly Court is on Broad Street and was built in the 80s, when Raac was widely used for construction across Scotland. Image: Google Street View

The local authority confirmed no Stirling Council-owned buildings have been found to require modification or demolition as a result of Raac thus far.

In September 2023, Stirling University closed off parts of its campus after Raac was discovered in several areas, including the student union.

Remedial works were carried out, and the student union reopened in January 2024.

Trapped by Raac

The lightweight construction material was commonly used in floors, walls and roofs across Scotland between the 1950s and 1990s.

Properly designed Raac installations that remain in good condition are considered safe.

However, certain conditions, including water penetration, can compromise the bearing and structural integrity of Raac, increasing the likelihood of sudden fractures and collapse.

Jim and Ann Tait from Monifieth fear they are ‘stuck’ in the home they have lived in for 60 years after it was found to have been built using Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Many hundreds of homeowners and social housing tenants across Scotland, including in Dundee and Aberdeen, have found themselves living in potentially dangerous properties, unable to afford the thousands of pounds needed to carry out the repairs.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

  • If you live in the Stirling Council area and are affected by Raac, you can contact The Courier by emailing alex.watson@dcthomson.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

