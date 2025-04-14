Dundee social enterprise shocked by theft of 5 wheelchairs and 4 zimmer frames

A Dundee social enterprise has been left shocked after mobility equipment valued at almost £5,000 was reportedly stolen.

Staff at Circle Mobility say five wheelchairs and four zimmer frames were taken on Saturday evening.

The business, on Overgate Lane, was targeted at around 10pm.

Circle Mobility provides a free day service offering mobility aids for customers to use in Dundee city centre.

It also offers equipment for longer-term use in exchange for a donation since taking over the service from Shopmobility in 2023.

Jenny McCarthy, a lead consultant at Circle Mobility, said four wheelchairs and two zimmer frames have since been recovered.

One damaged wheelchair was found by police and another was discovered at Dundee railway station.

Dundee group receives frames and wheelchairs ‘gifted in people’s memory’

Jenny added: “We have 282 members who use the services here having taken over the service in December 2023.

“There have been no issues of this nature previously, so this came as a shock.

“The equipment was taken from a private car park we use to store the items, which is also used by Overgate staff.

“Some of these frames and wheelchairs were gifted in people’s memory which makes their loss particularly sad.

“This is a free service for people to use, allowing them to do their weekly shop, socialise with friends and access medical care.

“Staff at the Overgate Shopping Centre contacted the police and we are hoping to get an update soon.

“Thankfully, none of our members have been impacted yet, as the equipment that was taken still needed to be tested before public use but several people had inquired about hiring this specific equipment.”

Overgate contacts police about break-in

Alex Joseph, a project co-ordinator, said the items taken are worth £4,500.

She said: “It’s quite sad, as we’d just had a number of zimmer frames donated – but they hadn’t been serviced yet.

“We were really excited to get this equipment checked over and bring it into public use. These items that have been taken are vital lifelines for people.”

The Overgate Shopping Centre confirmed it has contacted the police regarding the break-in.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.