Firefighters rescue 81-year-old woman from car in Fife village

An 81-year-old woman has been “rescued” from a car after an accident in a Fife village.

The incident happened on Colinsburgh Main Street at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Firefighters and paramedics were both called to the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether the woman was taken to hospital.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called by the police to attend an incident in Colinsburgh at 12.30pm.

“One 81-year-old female was rescued from a vehicle.

“Two appliances attended along with the ambulance service.

“The fire service has now left the scene.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.