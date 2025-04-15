Is Angus Council set for another reshuffle after SNP group deputy leader quit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Is Angus Council set for another reshuffle after SNP group deputy leader quit?

Kirriemuir SNP councillor George Meechan holds several important posts, including chairman of the area’s licensing board.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Angus Council will return from its spring break with another committee shake-up to sort out.

The minority SNP administration suffered another blow with last week’s resignation of council deputy leader George Meechan.

It was not unexpected.

Last month, Mr Meechan joined the non-aligned ranks in the Forfar chamber and he will now remain an Independent councillor.

Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has resigned from Angus Council’s SNP administration. Image: Supplied

It came on the day he led a motion to extend staff benefits schemes to elected members.

Mr Meechan said it would be cost neutral, or save the authority employer National Insurance contributions.

“Why would you not share something that has no cost to Angus Council?” he said. “Surely it is the right thing to do.”

However, council leader Bill Duff and several SNP members rejected the idea.

In response to his Kirrie colleague quitting the ruling group, Mr Duff said he respected that “he (Mr Meechan) must do what’s right for him”.

Where does Mr Meechan’s exit leave the SNP group?

Previous changes within the administration left the SNP with minority control of the 28-member council.

They now have 11 elected members. There are eight Independent councillors, eight Conservative and one Labour.

Committee business resumes on April 22.

This month includes a housing committee, which Mr Meechan is a member of, and policy and resources, of which he is currently vice-convener.

The Kirriemuir and Dean figure also chairs Angus Licensing Board and is convener of the council’s civic licensing committee.

In the latter capacity, he oversaw the decision to reject the application for a controversial XL Bully sanctuary near Forfar.

That decision is being challenged in civil court.

The senior councillor positions were part of his £37,500 deputy leader responsibilities.

He also sits on the family, education and justice committee, and was the administration’s welfare rights, poverty and equalities spokesperson.

However, committee structures are required to reflect the political balance of the council, so changes are on the horizon.

Those decisions will be taken at the next meetings of the committees Mr Meechan serves on.

Carnoustie SNP councillor Mark McDonald has taken up the deputy leader’s role in the interim.

More from News

Glenrothes PCs David Irvine and Jordan Reynolds.
Quick-thinking hero cops save man's life in Glenrothes emergency
Daniel Ferrara
Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery
Planning permission has been approved to extend a former church manse at Inchbrayock, near Montrose. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Shoe shop flats and fishing cottage rebuild
Guests cuttign ribbon to declare Jeanfield Swifts path open
New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club's community links
Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Perth pervert 'Dangerous Dave' caught in global grooming incident
Strathie Rugby guests and players tuck in to celebrate a successful season. Image: Supplied
Winning partnership is all in the game for Strathie on and off the park
Personal trainer Parisa Tavakoli has opened Elite Female Fitness in Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife personal trainer opens 24-hour women-only gym in Cowdenbeath
Lynne Hoggan
Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after 'sizeable' brain bleed
Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Ballingry on Friday night amid a spate of fires across Fife
MP blames 'disturbing' TikTok trend for youths setting off 100+ fires across Fife
4
A9.
13-mile diversion due to 7-day overnight A9 closure near Auchterarder

Conversation