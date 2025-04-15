Is Angus Council set for another reshuffle after SNP group deputy leader quit?

Angus Council will return from its spring break with another committee shake-up to sort out.

The minority SNP administration suffered another blow with last week’s resignation of council deputy leader George Meechan.

It was not unexpected.

Last month, Mr Meechan joined the non-aligned ranks in the Forfar chamber and he will now remain an Independent councillor.

It came on the day he led a motion to extend staff benefits schemes to elected members.

Mr Meechan said it would be cost neutral, or save the authority employer National Insurance contributions.

“Why would you not share something that has no cost to Angus Council?” he said. “Surely it is the right thing to do.”

However, council leader Bill Duff and several SNP members rejected the idea.

In response to his Kirrie colleague quitting the ruling group, Mr Duff said he respected that “he (Mr Meechan) must do what’s right for him”.

Where does Mr Meechan’s exit leave the SNP group?

Previous changes within the administration left the SNP with minority control of the 28-member council.

They now have 11 elected members. There are eight Independent councillors, eight Conservative and one Labour.

Committee business resumes on April 22.

This month includes a housing committee, which Mr Meechan is a member of, and policy and resources, of which he is currently vice-convener.

The Kirriemuir and Dean figure also chairs Angus Licensing Board and is convener of the council’s civic licensing committee.

In the latter capacity, he oversaw the decision to reject the application for a controversial XL Bully sanctuary near Forfar.

That decision is being challenged in civil court.

The senior councillor positions were part of his £37,500 deputy leader responsibilities.

He also sits on the family, education and justice committee, and was the administration’s welfare rights, poverty and equalities spokesperson.

However, committee structures are required to reflect the political balance of the council, so changes are on the horizon.

Those decisions will be taken at the next meetings of the committees Mr Meechan serves on.

Carnoustie SNP councillor Mark McDonald has taken up the deputy leader’s role in the interim.