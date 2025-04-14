Fife personal trainer opens 24-hour women-only gym in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife personal trainer opens 24-hour women-only gym in Cowdenbeath

Elite Female Fitness has opened on Cowdenbeath's High Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Personal trainer Parisa Tavakoli has opened Elite Female Fitness in Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A Fife personal trainer has opened a 24-hour women-only gym in Cowdenbeath.

Parisa Tavakoli, 32, unveiled Elite Female Fitness in a former boxing gym on the town’s High Street last week.

She wants to help women who may be “worried and intimidated” to feel confident in the gym.

The personal trainer, who is originally from Dalgety Bay and now lives in Hill of Beath, has also ensured the 24-hour gym is safe for women to visit when they can.

Elite Female Fitness has opened in a former boxing gym. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Parisa told The Courier: “I work with clients who are worried and intimidated about going to the gym and are not confident.

“Where we are there is nothing that offers anything for women to feel confident with a community around them.

“I turned it around in eight weeks, I only signed the lease on February 1, and have just opened up.

Cowdenbeath businesswoman says gym is ‘dark but feminine’

“I am a personal trainer and have been working with clients for four or five years.

“I first went to see the unit last year and then saw it was still available and went back and thought I will just take the chance.

“It gives me a space to have my clients and I know how hard it is for women to feel safe and confident in the gym.

“I have also got a little boy and I am a single mum so that is challenging, this means I have got the freedom to work where I want and when I want.”

The gym has a variety of equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The gym will be open 24 hours a day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parisa turned the gym around in just eight weeks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The gym has limited membership spaces. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parisa hopes the gym will help women to feel confident. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
CCTV ensures members can come and go as they please. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Parisa is running the gym on her own so it will be unmanned at times, with members able to come and go, but it is covered by CCTV.

She is also limiting Elite Female Fitness memberships to 100 spaces at £35 per month so the gym is never too crowded.

Parisa said: “I will be here most of the time but overnight it will be monitored by CCTV.

“I will also be offering classes in the gym but not yet; classes will come as an addition.

“I did not expect to get the response I have, it has been amazing.

“We only have a few membership places left and I have been inundated with messages.

Parisa designed the gym herself. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside Elite Female Fitness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some of the gym’s equipment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I know I have been that girl in the past when I was younger who struggled to go to the gym and struggled with confidence.

“I have listened to people over the years being in this industry and hearing what their struggles are and thought of all of that when planning this.

“I knew what I wanted, I wanted it to be all black with neon signs, I just wanted to make it feminine.

“It is nice when you come in, it has a nice aura, it is dark but feminine, I am in love with it.”

The Courier has previously looked at six women-only gyms in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

