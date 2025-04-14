MP blames ‘disturbing’ TikTok trend for youths setting off 100+ fires across Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP blames ‘disturbing’ TikTok trend for youths setting off 100+ fires across Fife

It comes after another weekend of fires across the region.

By Andrew Robson
Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Ballingry on Friday night amid a spate of fires across Fife
Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Ballingry on Friday night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A local MP claims a spate of fires across Fife are being fuelled by a “disturbing” TikTok trend.

More than 100 deliberate fires were recorded across the region in March, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Another 16 were reported in the first 10 days of April, despite an extreme wildfire warning in place across the country.

Crews were also called to several fires across the region this weekend, including at Methil and Inverkeithing Quarry.

Firefighters have tackled several deliberate fires across Fife in recent weeks.
Firefighters have tackled several deliberate fires in recent weeks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker (Labour) describes the recent spate of fires as a “disturbing trend, possibly fuelled by TikTok”.

The Labour Party politician said: “If children are coming home smelling of smoke, parents need to be questioning that.

“If anti-social behaviour is being fuelled by children trying to compete against others for notoriety on social media, that’s really concerning.

Richard Baker. Image: Supplied 

“The fact is youth anti-social behaviour appears to be on the rise here in Fife and across Scotland – and these recent fires are just one element of a much bigger picture.

“The UK Government is examining the effects of social media use on under-16s but this wider trend we’re seeing has to be a wake-up call to all those in authority, including the Scottish Government.

“Our police and fire services are being stretched thin enough as it is.”

Deliberate fires across Fife ‘very concerning’

In England, the Avon Fire & Rescue Service (AF&RS) shared safety advice due to videos appearing online of dangerous fire-setting.

The videos have been dubbed the ‘fire trend’.

Lee Turnock, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer for Clackmannanshire, Fife and Stirling, said: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

“Whilst not all incidents are a result of anti-social behaviour, our staff work extremely hard to engage with the public to prevent these types of incidents because they are a needless drain on our resources.

Crews tackled a blaze on Benarty Hill near Ballingry on Friday.
Crews tackled a blaze on Benarty Hill near Ballingry on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Through our proactive prevention work, we reach out to young people to warn them about the dangers of fire-raising, including school visits, charity activities, and educational programmes.

“We would always ask young people not to engage in any activities or social media trends that endanger themselves or others, damage property or impact the availability of firefighters to attend emergencies.

“We will keep working with our partners to prevent these unwanted incidents.

“We also ask everyone in our community to support us in this effort.”

Anyone with information on deliberate fires is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment on the suggestion that the fires are part of a TikTok trend.

