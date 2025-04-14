MP blames ‘disturbing’ TikTok trend for youths setting off 100+ fires across Fife

A local MP claims a spate of fires across Fife are being fuelled by a “disturbing” TikTok trend.

More than 100 deliberate fires were recorded across the region in March, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Another 16 were reported in the first 10 days of April, despite an extreme wildfire warning in place across the country.

Crews were also called to several fires across the region this weekend, including at Methil and Inverkeithing Quarry.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker (Labour) describes the recent spate of fires as a “disturbing trend, possibly fuelled by TikTok”.

The Labour Party politician said: “If children are coming home smelling of smoke, parents need to be questioning that.

“If anti-social behaviour is being fuelled by children trying to compete against others for notoriety on social media, that’s really concerning.

“The fact is youth anti-social behaviour appears to be on the rise here in Fife and across Scotland – and these recent fires are just one element of a much bigger picture.

“The UK Government is examining the effects of social media use on under-16s but this wider trend we’re seeing has to be a wake-up call to all those in authority, including the Scottish Government.

“Our police and fire services are being stretched thin enough as it is.”

Deliberate fires across Fife ‘very concerning’

In England, the Avon Fire & Rescue Service (AF&RS) shared safety advice due to videos appearing online of dangerous fire-setting.

The videos have been dubbed the ‘fire trend’.

Lee Turnock, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer for Clackmannanshire, Fife and Stirling, said: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

“Whilst not all incidents are a result of anti-social behaviour, our staff work extremely hard to engage with the public to prevent these types of incidents because they are a needless drain on our resources.

“Through our proactive prevention work, we reach out to young people to warn them about the dangers of fire-raising, including school visits, charity activities, and educational programmes.

“We would always ask young people not to engage in any activities or social media trends that endanger themselves or others, damage property or impact the availability of firefighters to attend emergencies.

“We will keep working with our partners to prevent these unwanted incidents.

“We also ask everyone in our community to support us in this effort.”

Anyone with information on deliberate fires is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment on the suggestion that the fires are part of a TikTok trend.