Fife primary school ‘surrounded by police’ as hooded youth spotted on roof

A Fife primary school is “surrounded by police” due to a person on the roof of the building.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Inverkeithing Primary School on Hillend Road shortly after noon on Monday.

There are two fire appliances, and firefighters are using a high-reach vehicle to access the roof.

There are at least eight police vehicles, an ambulance and a Scottish Ambulance Service incident support vehicle in the school grounds.

Schools in Fife are currently on holiday.

Firefighters and police negotiator called as person on roof of Fife school

Courier reporter Neil Henderson is at the school.

He said: “A hooded youth dressed in black has scaled the building and is currently on the roof of the primary school’s main building.

“There are at least four police vehicles parked within the grounds and officers are positioned at various points around the perimeter of the main building.

“At the left-hand side of the building, a high-reach fire appliance is positioned with the ladder extended to the roof.

“Several firefighters as well as a police negotiator are in discussion with the youth in a bid to talk him down from building.

“An ambulance as well as a Scottish Ambulance Service incident support vehicle are also on standby within the school grounds.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 12.11pm to assist police in an ongoing incident at Inverkeithing Primary School on Hillend Road.

“Two appliances, including a high-reach vehicle, have been deployed and remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance on Hillend Road in Inverkeithing in relation to concern for a person.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.