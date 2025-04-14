13-mile diversion due to 7-day overnight A9 closure near Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

13-mile diversion due to 7-day overnight A9 closure near Auchterarder

The A9 northbound will be shut overnight between Greenloaning and Auchterarder.

By Lucy Scarlett
A9.
The A9 northbound will be closed overnight between Greenloaning and Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

A 13-mile diversion will be in place due to an overnight road closure on the A9.

The A9 northbound will be shut overnight between the Greenloaning off slip and the Auchterarder south junction.

Work begins on Sunday April 27 and finishes on Saturday May 3.

The road will be shut to motorists between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The A9 access at Millihill Road in Greenloaning will also be closed during this time.

13-mile diversion for A9 road closure

Amey is carrying out £250,000 of road safety improvements, which require the overnight closures.

These include relining and stud replacement and improving reflectivity.

The diversion takes traffic off the A9 at Greenloaning, up the A822 and down the A823 to Gleneagles before re-joining the A9 at the Auchterarder south junction.

Diversion.
A 13-mile diversion will be in place for all northbound traffic. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Traffic travelling northbound will be diverted off the A9 northbound carriageway via the A822, onto the A823 followed by Orchill road and back onto the A9 northbound carriageway via the A824.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

More from News

Personal trainer Parisa Tavakoli has opened Elite Female Fitness in Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife personal trainer opens 24-hour women-only gym in Cowdenbeath
Lynne Hoggan
Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after 'sizeable' brain bleed
Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Ballingry on Friday night amid a spate of fires across Fife
MP blames 'disturbing' TikTok trend for youths setting off 100+ fires across Fife
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook foolishness and 7 weapon crimes
Munur Kara of Dunkeld Butchers.
Dunkeld butcher urges community to shop locally after closure scare
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice on August 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Football fan caught with pyrotechnics during Dundee derby march
Emergency services at Inverkeithing Primary School. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Fife primary school 'surrounded by police' as hooded youth spotted on roof
Alex Joseph beside some of the equipment at Circle Mobility. in Dundee Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee social enterprise shocked by theft of 5 wheelchairs and 4 zimmer frames
Colinsburgh Main Street.
Firefighters rescue 81-year-old woman from car in Fife village
The former Naismith's barbershop on Crieff's High Street.
Crieff barbershop run by same owner for 52 years comes onto the market

Conversation