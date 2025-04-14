13-mile diversion due to 7-day overnight A9 closure near Auchterarder

A 13-mile diversion will be in place due to an overnight road closure on the A9.

The A9 northbound will be shut overnight between the Greenloaning off slip and the Auchterarder south junction.

Work begins on Sunday April 27 and finishes on Saturday May 3.

The road will be shut to motorists between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The A9 access at Millihill Road in Greenloaning will also be closed during this time.

13-mile diversion for A9 road closure

Amey is carrying out £250,000 of road safety improvements, which require the overnight closures.

These include relining and stud replacement and improving reflectivity.

The diversion takes traffic off the A9 at Greenloaning, up the A822 and down the A823 to Gleneagles before re-joining the A9 at the Auchterarder south junction.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Traffic travelling northbound will be diverted off the A9 northbound carriageway via the A822, onto the A823 followed by Orchill road and back onto the A9 northbound carriageway via the A824.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”