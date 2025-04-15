Doune and Dunblane Cricket Club stumped after toilet access revoked

Doune and Dunblane Cricket Club could be on a sticky wicket after Stirling Council has ended a casual arrangement for the use of toilet facilities.

For years, Doune Primary School has allowed the sports club to use its toilets on match days, in exchange for access to the cricket ground for pupils.

But in August 2024, Stirling Council ended the long-standing agreement that had never been formalised.

Now, cricket club members are hoping a solution can be reached before the season starts in two weeks.

The club is looking into installing portaloos as a temporary measure, while also speaking to Stirling Council about reinstating the arrangement.

Due to the ground being leased from Historic Environment Scotland, it is not possible to build toilet facilities on-site.

Previously, a local janitor who had keys to Doune Primary School volunteered to open the school for toilet access on match days.

But after August 2024, the cricket club committee attempted to book use of the school’s toilets through Stirling Council and was told access on a Sunday would not be possible.

“We filled in the form, they came back and said we don’t have capacity, we’re not going to be able to fulfil the requests, which just seems daft to me because the school are really supportive,” Louis Gallagher, board member and development officer at Doune and Dunblane Cricket Club, told The Courier.

“The head teacher, Andrew Clark, he’s absolutely superb and and they’re so keen to support everything we’re doing.”

‘No reason for toilet red tape’

Mr Gallagher admits the use of Doune Primary School’s toilets during cricket matches is not a “typical” arrangement, but he is hoping an exception can be made.

He said: “We’ve got a school that’s really supportive of this.

“We’ve got a club that’s really engaged and engaged with the community.

“All the pieces are in place.

“We’ve got a janitor who lives down the road who is happy to do this voluntarily.

“It seems like that red tape is there for no particular reason.”

Stirling Council confirmed it was looking into continuing the previous agreement.

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “We are aware of the current situation regarding mutual access to toilet facilities and are liaising with the Cricket Club on a possible solution to allow the arrangement to continue.”

Doune and Dunblane Cricket Club merged in 2024 and currently has more than 100 members of all ages.

