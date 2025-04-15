Winning partnership is all in the game for Strathie on and off the park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winning partnership is all in the game for Strathie on and off the park

Strathmore Rugby Club in Forfar has forged a strong tie with Angus sporting estates to put game meat on the table at Inchmacoble Park.

By Graham Brown
Strathie Rugby guests and players tuck in to celebrate a successful season. Image: Supplied
Strathmore Rugby Club is celebrating a triumphant season with news a ‘win-win’ off-field partnership is to continue.

The Forfar outfit topped a memorable season with league promotion for its unbeaten first XV.

Strathie was also named the SRU’s Community Club of the Year.

And hospitality guests watching the action at Inchmacoble Park have given a massive vote in favour of the club’s Game 4 The Game partnership with local sporting estates.

Angus Glens initiative puts game on the menu

For the past two seasons, the tie-up with Angus Glens Moorland Group has brought game meat to the very heart of club activity.

More than 700 meals including venison, pheasant, partridge and duck were served up in this season’s hospitality.

The popularity of the game option on the menu rose from 72% to 78%.

Players also tuck in to post-match meals of the protein-rich fare.

Strathie business development consultant Nick Welsh said: “This partnership is a win-win for everyone.

“We always want to support local suppliers and serving local game from right here on our doorstep is a fantastic way to do that.

“The fact game is now the top choice whenever it’s on the menu is exactly what we hoped for.

“Our philosophy is very much ‘Put the best in, get the best out’.

“We are seeing the impact of our strong community spirit and great food in terms of our results on the pitch. I’d like to congratulate the players on this superb season.”

Local estates involved in all aspects of Strathie success

Danny Lawson, head keeper at Glenogil Estate, said: “It’s been brilliant to work with Strathmore Rugby Club.

“Gamekeepers and families here on the estate have all been encouraged to connect with the club.

“We congratulate Strathmore first XV on their promotion.

“We are committed to supporting Strathmore into a third year with venison, partridge and pheasant from the overlooking hills.”

The weekend was a chance for the club to toast its own success.

Strathie Sharks under-16s also won both their league and the National Bowl final, and the under 18’s finished runners-up in a highly competitive league.

In addition, Strathie RFC was voted Community Club of the Year as part of the SRU Centenary of Murrayfield celebrations.

Strathmore Rugby Community Club of the Year award.
The club works with Strathmore Community Rugby Trust through its rugby academy, which includes education on nutrition.

Game 4 The Game coordinator Ruth White said: “Inchmacoble is surrounded by sporting estates and looking out onto the hills of the Angus Glens.

“Gamekeepers and rural families are included in the membership, from tiny tots taking part in Strathie Pups rugby sessions and kids joining the junior club, Strathie Sharks, all the way through to gamekeepers who have run out in Strathie colours.

“Community is at the heart of everything the club does and one of the aims of Game 4 The Game was to consolidate connection with the rural community.

“Building stronger connections between estates and their local community helps boost pride in the area and sustain rural jobs.

“Could there be any meal in the UK with lower food miles? We are winning on all fronts.”

 

