GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets

Cheery blooms have arrived in Dundee, bringing a burst of colour across the city’s parks and streets.

Dawson Park bursts into colour as cherry blossom trees bloom in delicate shades of pink and white turning the park into a peaceful, picture-perfect retreat.

Just a short distance away, Stobsmuir Park offers its own tranquil display, where quiet paths and blooming trees create a serene setting to stroll, reflect, and soak in the gentle beauty of the season.

These picturesque scenes have become must-visit spots for locals and visitors alike, offering a calming escape from the busy pace of life and a perfect backdrop for photographers.

Our photographer Kim Cessford went along to capture the beautiful scene.

Cherry blossoms in Dawson Park

Cherry blossoms in Stobsmuir Park