GALLERY: Spring blossoms brighten Dundee’s parks and streets

Dundee’s parks and streets come alive with the soft colours of cherry blossom season

By Katherine Ferries

Cheery blooms have arrived in Dundee, bringing a burst of colour across the city’s parks and streets.

Dawson Park bursts into colour as cherry blossom trees bloom in delicate shades of pink and white turning the park into a peaceful, picture-perfect retreat.

Just a short distance away, Stobsmuir Park offers its own tranquil display, where quiet paths and blooming trees create a serene setting to stroll, reflect, and soak in the gentle beauty of the season.

These picturesque scenes have become must-visit spots for locals and visitors alike, offering a calming escape from the busy pace of life and a perfect backdrop for photographers.

Our photographer Kim Cessford went along to capture the beautiful scene.

Cherry blossoms in Dawson Park

Irina Medneva had her picture taken with the blossom at Dawson Park.
From left to right: Richard, Harris, Jane, David and Hâf Wilbraham enjoy the bloom.
The seasonal show is on display at Dawson Park.
Families enjoy the cherry blossoms at Dawson Park.
Broughty Ferry’s Dawson Park transforms into a floral paradise with cherry blossoms.
The soft elegance of cherry blossom petals at Dawson Park, Broughty Ferry.
Theo Bernard was helped by his grandfather Pierre Bernard to see the blossom up close. 
Cherry blossom trees in Dawson Park, Dundee.
Step into a springtime wonderland at Dawson Park, Broughty Ferry.
Strolling under a canopy of cherry blossoms in Dawson Park.

Cherry blossoms in Stobsmuir Park

Pradarsh, Priyanka and Swaraj Desai enjoy the spring blossom on show at Stobsmuir Park.
The spring blossom is on show at Stobsmuir Park, Dundee. 
Cherry blossom trees, with their iconic white flowers, are native to Japan and symbolise beauty and the fleeting nature of life.
Siska and Bunga taking photos of the spring blossom on show at Stobsmuir Park.
Stobsmuir Park in bloom.
Stobsmuir Park is showing off this spring.
A peaceful walk under the blossoms at Stobsmuir Park.
Blue sky and Cherry blossom trees.
Cherry blossom trees line Stobsmuir Park in Dundee. 

