Moment ambulance crew races to save man who overdosed in Perth focus of new TV programme

Keara Bacon and Ashleigh Smith feature in Paramedics on Scene, where they reveal the challenges of tackling drug overdoses in Perth and Dundee.

By Ben MacDonald
Keara Bacon and Ashleigh Smith treating a man who had overdosed in Perth. Image: BBC iPlayer
Keara Bacon and Ashleigh Smith treating a man who had overdosed in Perth. Image: BBC iPlayer

The dramatic moment an ambulance crew raced to save a man who had overdosed on drugs in Perth is the focus of a new TV programme.

Paramedic Keara Bacon and technician Ashleigh Smith appear on the latest episode of BBC Scotland series Paramedics on Scene.

The episode shows the pair being called to a car park in the Fair City after a man is found unconscious by a member of the public.

They believe he has overdosed on so-called street Valium and the medics have to administer fast-acting medicine in an attempt to save his life.

Paramedics ‘tackle a lot of drug overdoses in Perth and Dundee’

Keara tells the camera: “The drug overdose is not a simple job.

“There’s so many different factors into why it has happened, what caused it, what drugs they’ve taken.”

However, the man fails to respond to the medicine – leaving Keara and Ashleigh having to stabilise him and get him to hospital as soon as possible.

Keara says: “We cover a lot of areas, and particularly in Perth and Dundee, we will get a lot of drug overdoses.

“It is quite prevalent. You hear the stories on the radio about how Scotland has a high drug death rate, which is why they try and roll out things like Naloxone, so that these drug deaths can be avoided.”

The ambulance crew administering medicine to the man. Image: BBC iPlayer
The show gives viewers the chance to see how paramedics operate. Image: BBC iPlayer

Viewers are told the man has been taken to A&E but the outcome of his case is not revealed.

Later in the show, the duo are called to help after two men are spotted in the River Tay.

Thankfully, the pair do not need the ambulance crew’s help.

In a statement about appearing in the show, Keara and Ashleigh said: “Being filmed for the documentary was an incredibly exciting and memorable experience.

Perth ambulance staff appear on BBC documentary
Keara and Ashleigh with show producer Lindsay Brown. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service

“It’s not often that people get to see what we do beyond the flashing lights and sirens.

“Having the cameras follow us on real callouts was a great opportunity to show the reality of the job.

“At the end of the day, we’re just ordinary people doing our best to help others – often showing up in someone’s darkest hour, trying to bring calm, care, and sometimes a bit of humour.”

Conversation