Image revealed of proposed new Dundee McDonald’s as public consultation event to be held

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed ahead as part of a public consultation event.

The fast food chain initially submitted proposals for a fourth restaurant in the city last August, but later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

However, revised plans for a restaurant adjacent to Dundee Airport were put back on the table in March.

Chance to have say on new Dundee Riverside McDonald’s

A public consultation event is being held on Wednesday (April 16) to give members of the public an opportunity to have their say on the plans.

The event is taking place at Bonar Hall on Park Place between 3pm and 7pm.

Locals can also share their views on the plans through an online consultation page.

The website states: “We are in the process of bringing forward proposals for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant at Riverside Avenue, Dundee, which will deliver new jobs and investment.

“We are committed to listening to the views of the local community and want to hear your feedback on our emerging proposals for the site.”

The fast food giant says the new restaurant would create up to 100 new jobs and generate between £50,000 and £60,000 for Dundee City Council per year.

It comes as plans to refurbish the McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown have been approved.