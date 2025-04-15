Image revealed of proposed new Dundee McDonald’s as public consultation event to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Image revealed of proposed new Dundee McDonald’s as public consultation event to be held

Locals are being asked to share their views on the Riverside Avenue plans.

By Andrew Robson
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look. Image: McDonald's

An image of a new McDonald’s restaurant planned for Dundee has been revealed ahead as part of a public consultation event.

The fast food chain initially submitted proposals for a fourth restaurant in the city last August, but later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

However, revised plans for a restaurant adjacent to Dundee Airport were put back on the table in March.

Chance to have say on new Dundee Riverside McDonald’s

A public consultation event is being held on Wednesday (April 16) to give members of the public an opportunity to have their say on the plans.

The event is taking place at Bonar Hall on Park Place between 3pm and 7pm.

Locals can also share their views on the plans through an online consultation page.

The website states: “We are in the process of bringing forward proposals for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant at Riverside Avenue, Dundee, which will deliver new jobs and investment.

The land on Riverside Avenue where McDonald's have submitted plans.
The land on Riverside Avenue where McDonald’s wants to build. Image: Google Street View

“We are committed to listening to the views of the local community and want to hear your feedback on our emerging proposals for the site.”

The fast food giant says the new restaurant would create up to 100 new jobs and generate between £50,000 and £60,000 for Dundee City Council per year.

It comes as plans to refurbish the McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown have been approved.

More from News

A high-reach vehicle was used to get to the rooftop.
Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Scaffolding at former Parky's store removed Picture shows; Former Parky's store . Dundee city centre . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2025
Scaffolding at former Parkies Dundee city centre store removed after six years
2
Glenrothes PCs David Irvine and Jordan Reynolds.
Quick-thinking hero cops save man's life in Glenrothes emergency
4
Daniel Ferrara
Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Is Angus Council set for another reshuffle after SNP group deputy leader quit?
Planning permission has been approved to extend a former church manse at Inchbrayock, near Montrose. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Shoe shop flats and fishing cottage rebuild
Guests cuttign ribbon to declare Jeanfield Swifts path open
New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club's community links
Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Perth pervert 'Dangerous Dave' caught in global grooming incident
Strathie Rugby guests and players tuck in to celebrate a successful season. Image: Supplied
Winning partnership is all in the game for Strathie on and off the park

Conversation