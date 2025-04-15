Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school

Police, three fire crews and paramedics were called to Inverkeithing Primary School on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
A high-reach vehicle was used to get to the rooftop.
A high-reach vehicle was used to get to the rooftop. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an eight-hour rooftop stand-off at an Inverkeithing school.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Inverkething Primary School just after noon on Monday after reports of a hooded youth being spotted on the roof.

Officers surrounded the main school building as trained negotiators were brought in.

The incident went on for about eight-and-a-half hours before the teenager was eventually brought down.

A major emergency response at the Inverkeithing Primary School stand-off.
A major emergency response at the Inverkeithing Primary School stand-off. Image: Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He was then led away by police officers into a waiting police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Monday, we were made aware of a male youth on the roof of a building in the Hillend Road area of Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and the youth was brought down safely around 8.30pm.

“There were no reported injuries.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

More from News

How the new Riverside McDonald's could look.
Image revealed of proposed new Dundee McDonald's as public consultation event to be held
5
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Scaffolding at former Parky's store removed Picture shows; Former Parky's store . Dundee city centre . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2025
Scaffolding at former Parkies Dundee city centre store removed after six years
2
Glenrothes PCs David Irvine and Jordan Reynolds.
Quick-thinking hero cops save man's life in Glenrothes emergency
4
Daniel Ferrara
Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Is Angus Council set for another reshuffle after SNP group deputy leader quit?
Planning permission has been approved to extend a former church manse at Inchbrayock, near Montrose. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Shoe shop flats and fishing cottage rebuild
Guests cuttign ribbon to declare Jeanfield Swifts path open
New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club's community links
Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Perth pervert 'Dangerous Dave' caught in global grooming incident
Strathie Rugby guests and players tuck in to celebrate a successful season. Image: Supplied
Winning partnership is all in the game for Strathie on and off the park