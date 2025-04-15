Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an eight-hour rooftop stand-off at an Inverkeithing school.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Inverkething Primary School just after noon on Monday after reports of a hooded youth being spotted on the roof.

Officers surrounded the main school building as trained negotiators were brought in.

The incident went on for about eight-and-a-half hours before the teenager was eventually brought down.

He was then led away by police officers into a waiting police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Monday, we were made aware of a male youth on the roof of a building in the Hillend Road area of Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and the youth was brought down safely around 8.30pm.

“There were no reported injuries.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”