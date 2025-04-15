News Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school Police, three fire crews and paramedics were called to Inverkeithing Primary School on Monday. By Neil Henderson April 15 2025, 11:28am April 15 2025, 11:28am Share Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5222248/boy-charged-inverkeithing-school-roof/ Copy Link A high-reach vehicle was used to get to the rooftop. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an eight-hour rooftop stand-off at an Inverkeithing school. Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Inverkething Primary School just after noon on Monday after reports of a hooded youth being spotted on the roof. Officers surrounded the main school building as trained negotiators were brought in. The incident went on for about eight-and-a-half hours before the teenager was eventually brought down. A major emergency response at the Inverkeithing Primary School stand-off. Image: Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson He was then led away by police officers into a waiting police van. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Monday, we were made aware of a male youth on the roof of a building in the Hillend Road area of Inverkeithing. “Emergency services attended and the youth was brought down safely around 8.30pm. “There were no reported injuries. “A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”