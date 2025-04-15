XL Bully charity’s ‘blunt begging’ plea for cash ahead of Angus kennels court hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

XL Bully charity’s ‘blunt begging’ plea for cash ahead of Angus kennels court hearing

All Bullie Charity Rescue says it is struggling to pay bills for a sanctuary near Forfar previously refused a welfare licence by Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw leads All Bullie Charity Rescue. Image: Supplied

A charity fighting to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary is “desperately struggling” to feed and care for more than 20 dogs in its Angus kennels.

All Bullie Charity Rescue made the “blunt begging” plea for help to keep Happas Canine Centre running.

It comes on the eve of a court case to decide the future of the controversial sanctuary plan.

A civil hearing is scheduled at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

It will consider the charity’s appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare permit for Happas.

Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.
Happas Canine Centre lies close to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

In February, councillors blocked the sanctuary bid due to “grave concern” over the running of the premises.

It followed two damning inspection reports which said the facility did not meet the standard conditions required for a licence to be granted.

There are already around 20 bully-type dogs being kept there. Only a small number are XLs.

The Angus Council decision left the Happas kennels unlicensed.

The owner of the centre previously said the charity was being given use of the kennels rent-free during its attempt to secure a licence.

Struggle to meet vet and food costs

Charity chairwoman Kerryanne Shaw raised £20,000 to establish the sanctuary.

However, in a post on the All Bullie Charity Rescue Facebook page, she revealed the financial struggle facing the Angus set-up.

“Unfortunately, we are having to do a blunt begging post as we are desperately struggling to cover all of our costs,” she said.

There are “several” medical cases, including a dog requiring eye surgery and another which may need ligament treatment.

“On top of our normal running costs this is such a massive blow to our finances,” the post added.

“We are desperate to raise funds so the dogs can be treated as soon as possible.

“We are also low on food at the kennels, but we can’t cover it all without your support,” she told supporters.

XL Bully charity donations topped £140,000

The Courier previously revealed how support for the nationwide rescue charity had rocketed.

All Bullie Charity Rescue helps foster and re-home dogs across the country.

Public support soared from £3,000 in 2019 to more than £140,000 by the end of 2023.

The figures were contained in Charity Commission accounts.

However, the charity is yet to register with Scottish regulator OSCR.

All Bullie Charity Rescue has been contacted for comment on the financial situation at Happas.

More from News

Youth charged over serious assault on Dundee bus
Youth, 17, charged over serious assault on Dundee bus
Doune's cricket ground is close to the castle. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock
Doune and Dunblane Cricket Club stumped after toilet access revoked
Dunblane barber holding scissors and comb in his studio
Dunblane barber who worked with Eminem on making change from music to mullets
Colin Campbell.
Motorcyclist, 67, who died in Highland Perthshire crash named
Flixbus is running the new service to Glasgow Airport. Image: Flixbus
New bus service to link Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Airport
Police raided a house on Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
£94k cannabis farm found in Glenrothes house
A high-reach vehicle was used to get to the rooftop.
Boy, 14, charged after 8-hour rooftop stand-off at Inverkeithing school
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look.
Image revealed of proposed new Dundee McDonald's as public consultation event to be held
13
Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee University on Tuesday. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
6
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Scaffolding at former Parky's store removed Picture shows; Former Parky's store . Dundee city centre . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2025
Scaffolding at former Parkies Dundee city centre store removed after six years
6

Conversation