XL Bully charity’s ‘blunt begging’ plea for cash ahead of Angus kennels court hearing

A charity fighting to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary is “desperately struggling” to feed and care for more than 20 dogs in its Angus kennels.

All Bullie Charity Rescue made the “blunt begging” plea for help to keep Happas Canine Centre running.

It comes on the eve of a court case to decide the future of the controversial sanctuary plan.

A civil hearing is scheduled at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

It will consider the charity’s appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare permit for Happas.

In February, councillors blocked the sanctuary bid due to “grave concern” over the running of the premises.

It followed two damning inspection reports which said the facility did not meet the standard conditions required for a licence to be granted.

There are already around 20 bully-type dogs being kept there. Only a small number are XLs.

The Angus Council decision left the Happas kennels unlicensed.

The owner of the centre previously said the charity was being given use of the kennels rent-free during its attempt to secure a licence.

Struggle to meet vet and food costs

Charity chairwoman Kerryanne Shaw raised £20,000 to establish the sanctuary.

However, in a post on the All Bullie Charity Rescue Facebook page, she revealed the financial struggle facing the Angus set-up.

“Unfortunately, we are having to do a blunt begging post as we are desperately struggling to cover all of our costs,” she said.

There are “several” medical cases, including a dog requiring eye surgery and another which may need ligament treatment.

“On top of our normal running costs this is such a massive blow to our finances,” the post added.

“We are desperate to raise funds so the dogs can be treated as soon as possible.

“We are also low on food at the kennels, but we can’t cover it all without your support,” she told supporters.

XL Bully charity donations topped £140,000

The Courier previously revealed how support for the nationwide rescue charity had rocketed.

All Bullie Charity Rescue helps foster and re-home dogs across the country.

Public support soared from £3,000 in 2019 to more than £140,000 by the end of 2023.

The figures were contained in Charity Commission accounts.

However, the charity is yet to register with Scottish regulator OSCR.

All Bullie Charity Rescue has been contacted for comment on the financial situation at Happas.