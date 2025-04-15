New bus service to link Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Airport

A new bus service is set to connect Dundee, Perth and Stirling with Glasgow Airport.

Flixbus will run the service between Aberdeen and the airport nine times a day from this Thursday (April 17).

The route will take in stops at the Overgate Shopping Centre on West Marketgait in Dundee, Broxden Park and Ride in Perth and Castleview Park and Ride in Stirling, before dropping passengers at terminal one.

The journey from Dundee to Glasgow Airport is expected to take around two-and-a-half hours.

Times for new bus service linking Dundee, Perth and Stirling with Glasgow Airport

Services will run at the following times:

Dundee to Glasgow Airport – 12.55am, 1.25pm, 2.25pm. 3.25pm, 4.25pm, 5.25pm, 6.25pm, 7.25pm and 8.25pm

Perth Broxden Park and Ride to Glasgow Airport – 1.35am, 2.05pm, 3.05pm, 4.10pm, 5.05pm, 6.05pm, 7.10pm. 8.05pm and 9.05pm

Stirling Castleview Park and Ride to Glasgow Airport – 2.15am, 2.45pm, 3.45pm, 4.50pm, 5.45pm, 6.45pm, 7.50pm, 8.45pm and 9.45pm

Glasgow Airport to Dundee, Perth and Stirling – 7.40am, 8.40am, 4.40pm, 6.10pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm

According to Flixbus, tickets to Glasgow Airport will begin at £4.49 from Stirling and £7.49 from Dundee.

However, the operator’s website suggests one-way tickets for Thursday’s services between Dundee and Glasgow Airport range from £10.49 to £16.99.

Passengers boarding at Broxden Park and Ride can expect to pay between £7.49 and £12.99 on the route’s inaugural day.

Flixbus already runs other inter-city services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier revealed earlier this month how Stagecoach is launching a new St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport service in May.

Meanwhile, electric bus operator Ember is starting a route connecting Dunblane and Lochearnhead in Stirlingshire with Fort William and Edinburgh.