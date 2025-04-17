First look as Kirkcaldy Links Market returns for 2025

Kirkcaldy Links Market is back for 2025 – and The Courier has been along for a first look.

Europe’s longest street fair stretches along the Lang Toun’s seafront, attracting thrill-seekers from across Scotland to enjoy some of the best rides and stalls.

Kirkcaldy Links Market dates back over 700 years, with this year’s fair boasting more than 30 adult rides and about 100 children’s rides.

One of the main attractions this year is Matrix – hailed as “Scotland’s ultimate thrill ride”.

Other big-ticket rides include Techno Power and Top Spin.

Our guide to Kirkcaldy Links Market has information including opening times, where to park and costs.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown went along on a wet Wednesday for the opening night of Kirkcaldy Links Market 2025.