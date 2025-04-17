First look as Kirkcaldy Links Market returns for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as Kirkcaldy Links Market returns for 2025

The Courier joined thrill-seekers on the opening night of Europe's oldest street fair.

The Air Raid at Kirkcaldy Links Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Air Raid at Kirkcaldy Links Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Kirkcaldy Links Market is back for 2025 – and The Courier has been along for a first look.

Europe’s longest street fair stretches along the Lang Toun’s seafront, attracting thrill-seekers from across Scotland to enjoy some of the best rides and stalls.

Kirkcaldy Links Market dates back over 700 years, with this year’s fair boasting more than 30 adult rides and about 100 children’s rides.

One of the main attractions this year is Matrix – hailed as “Scotland’s ultimate thrill ride”.

Other big-ticket rides include Techno Power and Top Spin.

Our guide to Kirkcaldy Links Market has information including opening times, where to park and costs.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown went along on a wet Wednesday for the opening night of Kirkcaldy Links Market 2025.

Kirkcaldy Esplanade is busy at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day.
The Waltzers prove a hit.
R&S Games provides basketball to win a stuffed animal.
The WIld Mouse at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
Archery time.
Bella Turner, four, from Kirkcaldy doesn’t let the rain dampen her spirits.
‘Move It’ at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
The Dodgems.
Bonnie Black swim group.
Demsi Tucker of Demsi’s Diner.
Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day.
The Gray family from Kirkcaldy – Natalie and Mark with Miller, five, Callum, six, Clare, 10, and Carson, nine.
Dusk falls on the Esplanade.
Slushie anyone?
Archery time.
The Dodgems at Kirkcaldy Links.
Dancers motivate the wet riders.
Dancers motivate the wet riders.
Kirkcaldy Links Market returns.
Thrill-seekers take on the Air Raid at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
Rain doesn’t matter at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
The young team at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day.
Opening day rain.
The Wild Mouse.
A soaked-through panda at the Links Market.
R&S Games provides basketball to win a stuffed animal.
The Waltzers prove a hit.
Visitors take on the Air Raid.
The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day.
Twister operator Darren Fitzgerald having fun.
The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day.
The Dodgems at Kirkcaldy Links Market.
The Waltzers prove a hit.

Conversation