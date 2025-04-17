News First look as Kirkcaldy Links Market returns for 2025 The Courier joined thrill-seekers on the opening night of Europe's oldest street fair. The Air Raid at Kirkcaldy Links Market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson April 17 2025, 8:40am April 17 2025, 8:40am Share First look as Kirkcaldy Links Market returns for 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5222493/kirkcaldy-links-market-photo-gallery-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment Kirkcaldy Links Market is back for 2025 – and The Courier has been along for a first look. Europe’s longest street fair stretches along the Lang Toun’s seafront, attracting thrill-seekers from across Scotland to enjoy some of the best rides and stalls. Kirkcaldy Links Market dates back over 700 years, with this year’s fair boasting more than 30 adult rides and about 100 children’s rides. One of the main attractions this year is Matrix – hailed as “Scotland’s ultimate thrill ride”. Other big-ticket rides include Techno Power and Top Spin. Our guide to Kirkcaldy Links Market has information including opening times, where to park and costs. The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown went along on a wet Wednesday for the opening night of Kirkcaldy Links Market 2025. Kirkcaldy Esplanade is busy at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day. The Waltzers prove a hit. R&S Games provides basketball to win a stuffed animal. The WIld Mouse at Kirkcaldy Links Market. Archery time. Bella Turner, four, from Kirkcaldy doesn’t let the rain dampen her spirits. ‘Move It’ at Kirkcaldy Links Market. The Dodgems. Bonnie Black swim group. Demsi Tucker of Demsi’s Diner. Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day. The Gray family from Kirkcaldy – Natalie and Mark with Miller, five, Callum, six, Clare, 10, and Carson, nine. Dusk falls on the Esplanade. Slushie anyone? Archery time. The Dodgems at Kirkcaldy Links. Dancers motivate the wet riders. Dancers motivate the wet riders. Kirkcaldy Links Market returns. Thrill-seekers take on the Air Raid at Kirkcaldy Links Market. Rain doesn’t matter at Kirkcaldy Links Market. The young team at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day. Opening day rain. The Wild Mouse. A soaked-through panda at the Links Market. R&S Games provides basketball to win a stuffed animal. The Waltzers prove a hit. Visitors take on the Air Raid. The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market. The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day. Twister operator Darren Fitzgerald having fun. The Waltzers prove a hit at Kirkcaldy Links Market on opening day. The Dodgems at Kirkcaldy Links Market. The Waltzers prove a hit.
