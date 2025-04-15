£94k cannabis farm found in Glenrothes house

A cannabis farm worth £94,000 has been discovered in a Glenrothes house.

Police found more than 150 cannabis plants within a property on Ivanhoe Drive during a raid on Monday.

The force says it is still trying to find those involved.

Sergeant Codi Maton said: “We are all aware of the detrimental impact drugs have on our communities and this operation highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in illegal activity.

“The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information.

“If you see any suspicious activity, please contact us.”