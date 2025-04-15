News £94k cannabis farm found in Glenrothes house Police found more than 150 cannabis plants during the raid on Ivanhoe Drive. By Ellidh Aitken April 15 2025, 1:24pm April 15 2025, 1:24pm Share £94k cannabis farm found in Glenrothes house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5222517/ivanhoe-drive-glenrothes-cannabis-farm/ Copy Link 1 comment Police raided a house on Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View A cannabis farm worth £94,000 has been discovered in a Glenrothes house. Police found more than 150 cannabis plants within a property on Ivanhoe Drive during a raid on Monday. The force says it is still trying to find those involved. Sergeant Codi Maton said: “We are all aware of the detrimental impact drugs have on our communities and this operation highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in illegal activity. “The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information. “If you see any suspicious activity, please contact us.”
