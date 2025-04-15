Motorcyclist, 67, who died in Highland Perthshire crash named

Police have named a 67-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in Highland Perthshire.

Colin Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on the A827, around six miles east of Killin, near Lawers, on Friday evening.

He was riding a black Ducati M1200 motorcycle at the time.

The A827 was closed for seven hours from around 4.25pm while police investigated.

The 67-year-old was from Newton in West Lothian.

His family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Police appeal continues into fatal Highland crash

Inquiries are continuing into the fatal crash.

An earlier Police Scotland appeal read: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to identify and speak to two other motorcyclists who stopped at the scene shortly after the collision to help, but then left prior to police arrival.

“They were not travelling with the deceased and were not involved in the collision, but they may have information which could help us.”

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2633 of 11 April, 2025.”