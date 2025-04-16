T-time for Pie Bob’s 99-year-old Ford pick-up on 2,500-mile tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

T-time for Pie Bob’s 99-year-old Ford pick-up on 2,500-mile tour of Britain

Neil and Muriel Elford of famed Arbroath bakery Pie Bob's are in a group of Model Ts recreating an epic drive of a century ago to celebrate Ford's 250,000th British-built car.

By Graham Brown
Neil Elford at John O' Groats in his 1926 Ford Model T. Image: Pie Bob's
Neil Elford at John O' Groats in his 1926 Ford Model T. Image: Pie Bob's

A 99-year-old Pie Bob’s pick-up is carrying the name of the famous Angus bakery around Britain on an epic journey to celebrate the iconic Ford Model T.

Neil Elford and wife Muriel are among a group of five Model Ts recreating a 1925 tour the manufacturer undertook.

It will see them cover more than 2,500 miles in the old timer.

And they say the Pie Bob’s name has been on the lips of car fans who have spotted the vehicle on its way around the country.

Ford Model Ts at Pie Bob's in Arbroath.
The round-Britain tour stopped off in Arbroath. Image: Pie Bob’s

Neil has owned the Angus bakery for around 25 years.

The Elfords’ daughter, Emily, and her husband, Gabriel, are now in charge of the successful business.

So it’s given Neil more time to tinker with his collection of no fewer than 12 Model Ts – and become involved in the latest adventure.

Ford Model T tour recreates 1925 event

It’s a repeat of a challenge completed in 1925 to celebrate the 250,000th British-built Ford.

Like their counterparts of a century ago, the convoy will drop in on Ford dealers – and be joined by many other Ts along the way.

​The five cars tackling the full route have already gone all the way from Northampton to Orkney.

The crews were even fuelled up at a stop at Pie Bob’s on their third day of driving.

1926 Ford Model T owned by Pie Bob's owner Neil Elford from Arbroath.
Neil and Muriel Elford tootling along in the Ford Model T pick-up. Image: Pie Bob’s

As they headed towards a Greenock halt on Tuesday, Muriel Elford said the old Fords had captured the imagination.

“Wherever we stop we are swamped with people taking photos,” she said.

“It’s been going really well, but we have a lot of miles to cover each day.”

Dog in Pie Bob's 1926 Model T pick-up.
A happy traveller in Neil Elford’s 1926 Ford Model T. Image: Pie Bob’s

A highlight was parking up beside the bronze statue of a Model T in Fort William.

It commemorates the daring publicity stunt of 2011 when Scotland’s first Ford dealer drove a Model T all the way to the top of Ben Nevis.

2025 is big year for Pie Bob’s

Muriel added: “Pie Bob’s is also 100 years old this year, so it’s special for us.

“Wherever we stop, people see the name on the side of the car and they tell us how they love to come in when they are in Arbroath.”

Model T Ford tour at Pie Bob's in Arbroath.
The Model Ts have caught the eye of folk around the country. Image: Pie Bob’s

The round-Britain tour is being undertaken in two legs.

On Wednesday, the cars will travel 192 miles from Greenock to the Yorkshire Dales to bring the first part to a close.

They will then re-group on May 5 for another eight days of driving.

The event is sponsored by the Model T Ford Register and you can keep up with its progress at www.modeltford.co.uk/roundbritain2025

More from News

Volunteer Michael McGinness was on hand to help with nest construction demonstrations - here's one he made earlier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Families take on Loch Leven easter egg trail
Several Scottish university football teams took part in the tournament. Image: Jonathan Boomer
Best photos of Stirling rugby star Siobhan Cattigan memorial football tournament
Danny Leech died after being hit by a lorry on Arbroath Road, Dundee, in 1989. Image: Leech Family
Review clears lorry driver after Dundee schoolboy killed in crash 36 years ago
Sandra Taylor in her Tay-Lawers Coffee truck in Ardeonaig.
Perthshire woman opens coffee truck on banks of Loch Tay after beating cancer
To go with story by Ellidh Aitken. Lynne Hoggan Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan. n/a. Supplied by Lynne Hoggan Date; 14/04/2025
Fundraiser launched for ex-Dundee and Perth radio DJ who suffered brain bleed
PICTURE POSED BY MODELS. File photo dated 25/04/07 of two women drinking wine. Millions of Britons are causing themselves "silent harm" through hazardous drinking, while the nation's alcohol habits will not go back to pre-pandemic levels, according to an expert from the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Issue date: Monday January 17, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Alcohol. Photo credit should read: Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire
Fife care assistant twice turned up to work while under influence of alcohol
LiveHouse is due to open next month. Image: LiveHouse
Dundee’s new LiveHouse concert venue secures licence as first band teased
2
Empire State Coffee will open in the former Rocca deli in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
Dundee cafe to open new coffee shop in St Andrews
Councillor David Barratt at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Housing and holiday lodge plans for notorious Fife quarry set for approval
Health boards are being told to update their guidance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Equalities watchdog will pursue NHS Fife if gender guidance doesn't change

Conversation