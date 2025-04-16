T-time for Pie Bob’s 99-year-old Ford pick-up on 2,500-mile tour of Britain

A 99-year-old Pie Bob’s pick-up is carrying the name of the famous Angus bakery around Britain on an epic journey to celebrate the iconic Ford Model T.

Neil Elford and wife Muriel are among a group of five Model Ts recreating a 1925 tour the manufacturer undertook.

It will see them cover more than 2,500 miles in the old timer.

And they say the Pie Bob’s name has been on the lips of car fans who have spotted the vehicle on its way around the country.

Neil has owned the Angus bakery for around 25 years.

The Elfords’ daughter, Emily, and her husband, Gabriel, are now in charge of the successful business.

So it’s given Neil more time to tinker with his collection of no fewer than 12 Model Ts – and become involved in the latest adventure.

Ford Model T tour recreates 1925 event

It’s a repeat of a challenge completed in 1925 to celebrate the 250,000th British-built Ford.

Like their counterparts of a century ago, the convoy will drop in on Ford dealers – and be joined by many other Ts along the way.

​The five cars tackling the full route have already gone all the way from Northampton to Orkney.

The crews were even fuelled up at a stop at Pie Bob’s on their third day of driving.

As they headed towards a Greenock halt on Tuesday, Muriel Elford said the old Fords had captured the imagination.

“Wherever we stop we are swamped with people taking photos,” she said.

“It’s been going really well, but we have a lot of miles to cover each day.”

A highlight was parking up beside the bronze statue of a Model T in Fort William.

It commemorates the daring publicity stunt of 2011 when Scotland’s first Ford dealer drove a Model T all the way to the top of Ben Nevis.

2025 is big year for Pie Bob’s

Muriel added: “Pie Bob’s is also 100 years old this year, so it’s special for us.

“Wherever we stop, people see the name on the side of the car and they tell us how they love to come in when they are in Arbroath.”

The round-Britain tour is being undertaken in two legs.

On Wednesday, the cars will travel 192 miles from Greenock to the Yorkshire Dales to bring the first part to a close.

They will then re-group on May 5 for another eight days of driving.

The event is sponsored by the Model T Ford Register and you can keep up with its progress at www.modeltford.co.uk/roundbritain2025