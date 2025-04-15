Youth, 17, charged over serious assault on Dundee bus

A 17-year-old youth has been charged over a serious assault on a Dundee bus.

A teenager was taken to hospital after the incident on an Xplore Dundee service on Liff Road.

Police described the 17-year-old boy’s injuries as “serious” following the alleged assault shortly after 6pm on March 21.

A different 17-year-old male has now been charged in connection with the incident.

An update from the Polics Scotland read: “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundee.

“The incident happened on a bus on Liff Road on Friday, 21 March, 2025, around 6.10pm.

“A 17-year-old male youth was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”