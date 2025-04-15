News Youth, 17, charged over serious assault on Dundee bus A teen was taken to Ninewells Hospital with "serious injuries" after the incident on Liff Road. By Andrew Robson April 15 2025, 3:46pm April 15 2025, 3:46pm Share Youth, 17, charged over serious assault on Dundee bus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5222698/youth-charged-serious-assault-dundee-bus-liff-road/ Copy Link The incident happened on an Xplore service in March. Image: Xplore Dundee A 17-year-old youth has been charged over a serious assault on a Dundee bus. A teenager was taken to hospital after the incident on an Xplore Dundee service on Liff Road. Police described the 17-year-old boy’s injuries as “serious” following the alleged assault shortly after 6pm on March 21. A different 17-year-old male has now been charged in connection with the incident. An update from the Polics Scotland read: “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Dundee. “The incident happened on a bus on Liff Road on Friday, 21 March, 2025, around 6.10pm. “A 17-year-old male youth was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”