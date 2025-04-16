Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000

The property sits on the corner of High Street and Swan Street in the heart of the Angus town, and there is another nearby on offer for just £17,000.

By Graham Brown
The vacant shop sits at he top of Brechin High Street. Image: Google
A Brechin shop in a prime town centre location is being offered at auction.

The property on the corner of High Street and Swan Street will go under the hammer on Thursday.

Future Property Auctions is opening bidding on the ground floor shop at £46,000.

The property is over three floors including a basement and covers just over 130 sq m.

Brechin High Street shop at auction.
An interior view of the shop. Image: Future Property Auctions

It is described by the sellers as a “superb commercial investment”.

The listing adds: “The property may suit multiple uses, such as office, retail unit, café.

“There could be potential to run as a hot food takeaway, subject to planning consents.”

An annual rental income of more than £10,000 is described as realistic.

SWan Street shop in Brechin for sale.
The shop has a frontage on Swan Street. Image: Future Property Auctions

The vacant shop has been occupied by a variety of businesses.

Since the early 2000s, those have included a florist, kitchen and bathroom outlet and printed clothing shop.

It was previously offered at auction in 2023.

Nearby shop on offer at £17k

Another nearby shop is in the same auction with a £17,000 opening price.

It is a former vape business at 20 Swan Street.

The property is also vacant. A monthly rental of around £375 is forecast.

And the sale features an attractive residential Brechin prospect.

Cemetery Lodge has a guide price of £147,000.

The C-listed, three-bedroom detached home sits off Southesk Street at the entrance to the town graveyard.

