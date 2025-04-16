Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000

A Brechin shop in a prime town centre location is being offered at auction.

The property on the corner of High Street and Swan Street will go under the hammer on Thursday.

Future Property Auctions is opening bidding on the ground floor shop at £46,000.

The property is over three floors including a basement and covers just over 130 sq m.

It is described by the sellers as a “superb commercial investment”.

The listing adds: “The property may suit multiple uses, such as office, retail unit, café.

“There could be potential to run as a hot food takeaway, subject to planning consents.”

An annual rental income of more than £10,000 is described as realistic.

The vacant shop has been occupied by a variety of businesses.

Since the early 2000s, those have included a florist, kitchen and bathroom outlet and printed clothing shop.

It was previously offered at auction in 2023.

Nearby shop on offer at £17k

Another nearby shop is in the same auction with a £17,000 opening price.

It is a former vape business at 20 Swan Street.

The property is also vacant. A monthly rental of around £375 is forecast.

And the sale features an attractive residential Brechin prospect.

Cemetery Lodge has a guide price of £147,000.

The C-listed, three-bedroom detached home sits off Southesk Street at the entrance to the town graveyard.