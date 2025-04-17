Review clears lorry driver after Dundee schoolboy killed in crash 36 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review clears lorry driver after Dundee schoolboy killed in crash 36 years ago

Police Scotland revisited the Danny Leech case after his family campaigned for answers over the 1989 crash on Arbroath Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Danny Leech died after being hit by a lorry on Arbroath Road, Dundee, in 1989. Image: Leech Family
Danny Leech died after being hit by a lorry on Arbroath Road, Dundee, in 1989. Image: Leech Family

A review has concluded there is not enough evidence to prosecute a lorry driver over the death of a Dundee schoolboy 36 years ago.

Danny Leech was seven when he was hit by the HGV on Arbroath Road on September 8 1989.

The driver, Colin Nicoll – who was working for Lairds Trucking of Forfar – was making a left turn from Albert Street onto Arbroath Road when the vehicle struck Danny.

No action was taken at the time, but Danny’s family felt the police probe in 1989 was botched for various reasons, including allegations the road had reopened within half an hour of the crash and that the original officer had made up a witness statement.

Police launched an independent review of the case last year, which included staging a reconstruction.

They also spoke to a new witness, who claimed the lorry driver had “failed to see Danny despite him being in the middle of the road”.

Crash was ‘tragic result of boy’s decision to cross road’

The review was carried out by PC Sean Dempsey, based in Dumbarton, who has been a qualified road policing forensic collision investigator since 2019.

His report – which has been sent to Danny’s family and seen by The Courier – has concluded there is not enough evidence to suggest wrongdoing by the driver.

It says that the crash was likely the “tragic result” of Danny’s decision to cross the road while the lorry was turning.

Danny’s brother, John Leech, says he is unhappy with the findings, which he claims are “inaccurate and flawed”.

PC Dempsey’s report said: “Ultimately, without the benefit of a full forensic scene examination and collision investigation in the normal manner, it is not possible to attribute sufficient evidence of blame against the involved driver and it is therefore my opinion that there is insufficient evidence to suggest prosecution would be suitable now.”

A reconstruction of the incident was carried out last year. Image: Paul Reid

However, it says a final decision would rest with the Crown Office and Prosecution Service (COPFS).

The report continued: “The available evidence suggests that the collision was most likely the tragic result of an injudicious decision by Daniel Leech to attempt crossing Arbroath Road while the involved vehicle was in the process of manoeuvring.”

The review also says it is not possible to confirm what level of investigation happened on the day, as records from the time are “almost non-existent”.

It says the allegations of the road only being closed for a short time and no investigation being carried out “are very likely incorrect”, and potentially the result of “witness rationalisation on ‘what must have happened’, or from word of mouth”.

The crash happened on the corner of Albert Street and Arbroath Road. Image: Paul Reid

PC Dempsey also concludes that while the driver’s view may have been obscured by bunting and other items on the windscreen, the view through the windscreen was likely not a factor, and Danny was “likely already within one of the tractor unit’s blind spots immediately prior to the collision”.

Danny’s family have previously claimed the original investigating officer made up a statement and attributed it to a girl who had been with Danny at the time of the crash, in which she said he had run onto the road.

PC Dempsey could not confirm if she had been spoken to at the time, but says there are several reasons why she may not recall speaking to police, including the trauma of the incident, or that she may not have realised she was giving a formal statement.

In a statement given to police in 2024, she said Danny had walked onto the road.

Danny Leech’s family believe police report ‘inaccurate and incomplete’

John – who has campaigned for justice for his brother for several years – told The Courier he is asking for a face-to-face meeting with police to discuss the report.

Although he accepts the crash was an “accident”, he still believes the timeline of events and aspects of the witness testimony are inaccurate.

John said: “I thank the police for carrying out this independent review and I had hoped it would bring us to a final point.

“However, I don’t believe the report is accurate and complete.

Danny’s brother John. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“To mind my there are many flaws and inaccuracies in it and as a result, I don’t think justice has yet been served.

“I will continue with my bid for the whole truth to be told.

“We, as a family, accept this was an accident and we do accept the version of events of the day as contained in the report.

“However, we feel a more in-depth investigation is still required to get to the full truth.

“We are still looking for more answers.”

No further action after new Danny Leech crash probe

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The independent review to assess new information received in June 2024 has been carried out.

“We presented the findings of the review to the COPFS and there will be no further action at this time.

“We fully appreciate the impact that Danny’s death has had on his family over the past 35 years and have provided them with a full update following our review.”

Danny’s mum and brother, Linda and John, with a billboard asking for information about the crash in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for COPFS said: “COPFS supported the police in a renewed investigation into Danny’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and, following an update, we have offered to meet with them to discuss the circumstances of his death.”

The Courier has been unable to reach Mr Nicoll, the lorry driver, for comment.

