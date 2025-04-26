Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross has been a flourishing - yet relatively unrecognised - breeding ground for many celebrities.

Judy Murray
Judy Murray credits Morrison's Academy for strengthening her love of tennis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alex Paterson

Perth and Kinross has played a key formative role for several celebrities over the years.

Actors, footballers, musicians and more – the area has reared some high-achieving individuals.

Famously, Perth and Kinross was the breeding ground of two of the country’s best-known actors.

Ewan McGregor, of Star Wars and Trainspotting fame, is from Crieff.

And Alan Cumming, known for playing the MC in Cabaret in film and on stage, is from Aberfeldy.

However, several other high-flying figures have educational links to Perth and Kinross that are less known.

1. Judy Murray

Mother to Scottish tennis stars Andy and Jamie, Judy Murray and family are most often connected to Stirlingshire.

However, she actually attended school in Perthshire.

As there was no high school in Dunblane at the time, Murray went to Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

Known for its excellent sports programme, Murray credits the school for strengthening her love of tennis.

2. Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans attended St Columba’s High School. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Before finding fame with Arsenal FC, Balbeggie’s Lisa Evans played for her local youth team, St Johnstone.

Since then, the former St Columba’s High School pupil has performed as a winger and full-back for the big names such as Bayern Munich and West Ham United before returning to her first-signed team, Glasgow City.

Evans was in the Arsenal squad that won the 2018 FA Women’s League Cup.

That June, she scored the winner for Scotland to seal a 3-2 comeback against Poland in a World Cup qualifier.

3. Denis Lawson

Former Morrison’s Academy pupil Denis Lawson. Image: Supplied

While he may be known for acting in the original Star Wars trilogy, Denis Lawson was not born in a galaxy far, far away.

In fact, he hails from Glasgow.

Although, when he was three, his family relocated to Crieff, where he later attended the local primary school.

Lawson went to Morrison’s Academy and attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama en route to a successful acting career.

4. Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie after winning the Dunhill Links Championships at St Andrews in October 2005. Image: Supplied

World-famous golfer Colin Montgomerie was born in Scotland but raised in Yorkshire.

However, he returned north of the border when he enrolled at Strathallan School in Forgandenny.

Montgomerie’s first amateur titles were all earned in Scotland.

Professionally, he won 31 European titles, the most of any British player.

Overall, the 2010 Ryder Cup captain amassed 42 tournament victories, but a major title proved elusive, finishing second on five occasions.

5. Fred MacAulay

Fred MacAulay went to school across Perthshire. Image: Fred MacAulay

The comedian and BBC Scotland presenter was born in Perth and was educated in the city.

Fred MacAulay attended primary schools in Killin and Rattray before moving to Blairgowrie High School and Perth Academy.

He is famous for running the 18-year-long BBC Scotland radio programme MacAulay and Co.

6. Gillian McKeith

Gillian McKeith was born in Perth.
Gillian McKeith was born and raised in Perth. Image: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Before she generated enough star power to be in season 10 of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Gillian McKeith lived in Perth.

She was born in Perth to a shipyard worker father and office worker mother.

Host of Channel 4’s You Are What You Eat and regular guest on E4’s Supersize v Superskinny, McKeith credits her US boyfriend for encouraging the healthy eating habits that made her famous.

7. Dougie Hall

Dougie Hall was scouted while playing for Glenalmond College. Image: Supplied

Scottish rugby legend Dougie Hall was born in Dingwall but moved to Methven for school.

He was scouted while playing for the school team at Glenalmond College.

Hall went on to play more than 140 games with the Glasgow Warriors and collected 42 caps for Scotland.

8. Crispin Bonham-Carter

Glenalmond College was a learning venue for Crispin Bonham-Carter. Image: PA

Crispin Bonham-Carter is an English actor best known for playing Mr Bingley in the 1995 version of the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice.

Before he became Colin Firth’s co-star, Bonham-Carter went to school in Perthshire.

The actor was educated at Glenalmond College before studying at the University of St Andrews.

9. Tessa Dunlop

Tess Dunlop attended Pitlochry High School. Image: Supplied

TV historian Tessa Dunlop was born and educated in Perthshire.

She attended Pitlochry High School before switching to Strathallan School.

Dunlop moved to England to complete her studies at St Hilda’s College in Oxford.

She worked on the LBC radio station and BBC London before presenting historical television shows.

She has since written several oral history books focusing on women, war and the royal family.

10. Dominik Diamond

Dominik Diamond.
Arbroath-born Dominik Diamond received a scholarship to attend Strathallan School. Image: Q104 FM

Diamond emigrated to Canada in 2009 after living in London and the Lake District for several years.

However, before that, he was born and raised in Arbroath, later receiving a scholarship to attend “the lovely posh” Strathallan School.

Diamond is well known for hosting 90s TV phenomenon Gamemaster.

He later moved on to various radio projects for the BBC and Channel 5.

He still hosts several radio shows and is a monthly columnist for The Guardian.

11. Colin McCredie

Colin McCredie.
Colin McCredie is a big St Johnstone fan. Image: Colin McCredie

The Taggart and River City actor may play Glasgow-based characters, but Colin McCredie actually grew up in Perth.

Born in Dumbarton, he arrived at a young age and attended St John’s Primary School and Perth High School.

The St Johnstone fan also sharpened his acting skills at Perth Theatre.

McCreadie featured in more than 75 episodes of Taggart between 1995 and 2010.

He later played Nick Morrison in River City.

Conversation