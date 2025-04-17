Former Leven bank to become gym as plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Leven bank to become gym as plans approved

The old Clydesdale Bank building will be transformed into Fiona Livingstone Fitness.

By Claire Warrender
The former Leven Clydesdale Bank
The former Clydesdale Bank in Leven will become a gym. Image: Fife planning portal

A bid to transform the empty Leven Clydesdale Bank into a gym has been approved.

Fiona Livingstone will convert the town centre building into a new two-storey fitness premises.

The application was lodged in February.

How the Leven Clydesdale Bank looks today
The former Leven Clydesdale Bank. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

And Fife Council planning officer Andy Taylor said it supports town centre regeneration by bringing a long-standing empty building back into use.

The Durie Street bank, next to Leven library, closed in 2017.

And Mr Taylor says it is now in a state of disrepair.

Ms Livingstone currently runs fitness classes from premises in Wellesley Road in Methil.

However, her plan is to operate Fiona Livingstone Fitness in Leven town centre seven days a week.

Leven gym will ‘extend range of businesses’

According to planning papers, she will offer fitness classes, weight training and personal training.

Access to the building will remain unchanged and there will be few external changes.

However, the internal layout will change to accommodate gym equipment and fitness space.

Mr Taylor said the seven-day operation – with some early morning and evening activity – is in line with with town centre use.

“A gymnasium is a compatible town centre use, contributing to active frontages and increased footfall without generating an undue level of disturbance beyond what is typical for a town centre setting,” he said.

“The gym will primarily operate during normal business hours.

“These are not significantly different to other businesses in the area.”

Ms Livingstone says her plan will extend and complement the range of businesses in Leven town centre.

Conversation