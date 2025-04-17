Former Leven bank to become gym as plans approved

A bid to transform the empty Leven Clydesdale Bank into a gym has been approved.

Fiona Livingstone will convert the town centre building into a new two-storey fitness premises.

The application was lodged in February.

And Fife Council planning officer Andy Taylor said it supports town centre regeneration by bringing a long-standing empty building back into use.

The Durie Street bank, next to Leven library, closed in 2017.

And Mr Taylor says it is now in a state of disrepair.

Ms Livingstone currently runs fitness classes from premises in Wellesley Road in Methil.

However, her plan is to operate Fiona Livingstone Fitness in Leven town centre seven days a week.

Leven gym will ‘extend range of businesses’

According to planning papers, she will offer fitness classes, weight training and personal training.

Access to the building will remain unchanged and there will be few external changes.

However, the internal layout will change to accommodate gym equipment and fitness space.

Mr Taylor said the seven-day operation – with some early morning and evening activity – is in line with with town centre use.

“A gymnasium is a compatible town centre use, contributing to active frontages and increased footfall without generating an undue level of disturbance beyond what is typical for a town centre setting,” he said.

“The gym will primarily operate during normal business hours.

“These are not significantly different to other businesses in the area.”

Ms Livingstone says her plan will extend and complement the range of businesses in Leven town centre.