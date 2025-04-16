Angus XL Bully hub appeal case will not be heard for four months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully hub appeal case will not be heard for four months

A charity’s challenge against Angus Council’s refusal to grant a licence for kennels near the A90 called at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw leads All Bullie Charity Rescue. Image: Supplied

A canine charity’s challenge over Angus Council’s refusal to grant a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary will not be heard until August.

All Bullie Charity Rescue mounted the legal appeal over the refusal of its application for an animal welfare licence at Happas Canine Centre.

The first hearing in the civil case took place at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the campaigner leading the Angus plan has revealed she faces a £5,000 bill for surgery on two of the dogs in her care.

Kerryanne Shaw spoke after issuing a “blunt begging” plea on social media.

What led to the Happas court appeal?

In February, Angus civic licensing councillors unanimously rejected the licence bid.

It followed months of delay in an application coming forward.

A welfare inspector slated the Happas premises, just off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

Animal health inspector Coreen Hill said there had been no significant improvement on two visits to the kennels, carried out 70 days apart.

The reports highlighted poor record-keeping and inadequate security.

Happas Canine Centre near Forfar
Happas Canine Centre sits off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

At the time there were more than 20 dogs at the centre. Only a small number are XL Bullies.

The inspector told councillors she did not believe the charity could meet the standard licence conditions.

And she suggested Ms Shaw did not have a full understanding of the licensing requirements.

Ms Shaw, who moved from Glasgow to set up the Angus base ahead of new laws around XL Bullies coming into force, appealed the decision.

The appeal case called at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A substantive appeal hearing was scheduled for August 22.

The charity previously said it will argue councillors erred in law and relied upon incorrect material facts.

It claims ABCR was not given a fair hearing.

Charity facing £5,000 surgery bill for Angus dogs

Meanwhile, Ms Shaw has set out the situation which has left the charity “desperately struggling” with bills at Happas.

Her solicitor, Jacob Cohen, said: “It is the position that all rescues are largely on their knees at the moment, due to the sheer volume of dogs needing support, exacerbated by the increased operating costs everyone is facing.

“Ms Shaw has two dogs who have inherent medical issues, which will require entropion and cruciate surgery respectively.

“The costs for these are expected to exceed £5,000.

“The charity is seeking to raise funds specifically for these costs, to ensure that the current monies for the day-to-day operations, both in England and Scotland, are not unduly impacted.”

