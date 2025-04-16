Angus XL Bully hub appeal case will not be heard for four months

A canine charity’s challenge over Angus Council’s refusal to grant a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary will not be heard until August.

All Bullie Charity Rescue mounted the legal appeal over the refusal of its application for an animal welfare licence at Happas Canine Centre.

The first hearing in the civil case took place at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the campaigner leading the Angus plan has revealed she faces a £5,000 bill for surgery on two of the dogs in her care.

Kerryanne Shaw spoke after issuing a “blunt begging” plea on social media.

What led to the Happas court appeal?

In February, Angus civic licensing councillors unanimously rejected the licence bid.

It followed months of delay in an application coming forward.

A welfare inspector slated the Happas premises, just off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

Animal health inspector Coreen Hill said there had been no significant improvement on two visits to the kennels, carried out 70 days apart.

The reports highlighted poor record-keeping and inadequate security.

At the time there were more than 20 dogs at the centre. Only a small number are XL Bullies.

The inspector told councillors she did not believe the charity could meet the standard licence conditions.

And she suggested Ms Shaw did not have a full understanding of the licensing requirements.

Ms Shaw, who moved from Glasgow to set up the Angus base ahead of new laws around XL Bullies coming into force, appealed the decision.

The appeal case called at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A substantive appeal hearing was scheduled for August 22.

The charity previously said it will argue councillors erred in law and relied upon incorrect material facts.

It claims ABCR was not given a fair hearing.

Charity facing £5,000 surgery bill for Angus dogs

Meanwhile, Ms Shaw has set out the situation which has left the charity “desperately struggling” with bills at Happas.

Her solicitor, Jacob Cohen, said: “It is the position that all rescues are largely on their knees at the moment, due to the sheer volume of dogs needing support, exacerbated by the increased operating costs everyone is facing.

“Ms Shaw has two dogs who have inherent medical issues, which will require entropion and cruciate surgery respectively.

“The costs for these are expected to exceed £5,000.

“The charity is seeking to raise funds specifically for these costs, to ensure that the current monies for the day-to-day operations, both in England and Scotland, are not unduly impacted.”