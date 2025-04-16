Unstable cliffs at Fife Outlander harbour declared public risk as funding sought for urgent repairs

Unstable cliffs surrounding a Fife ‘Outlander’ harbour are in line for £450,000 of repairs.

Urgent work will be carried out at Dysart Harbour, where the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse.

The 19th century port is one of Fife’s top tourism destination and doubled as L’Harve in the second series of worldwide TV hit Outlander.

Fife Council officers say the state of the cliffs, which overlook the Firth of Forth, is a danger to the public.

And if they fall, they could “totally destroy” a tunnel at the harbour, used by thousands of Fife coastal path walkers every year.

The area has suffered from erosion for many years.

However, several severe storms since 2023 have led to a critical situation.

Dysart Harbour repairs are ‘a priority’

Councillors pledged £250,000 towards Dysart Harbour repairs when they set the 2025-26 budget in February.

Now a further £200,000 is suggested to make up the funding shortfall.

Fife Council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods Paul Vaughan says most Kirkcaldy councillors agree the work is a priority.

“Dysart Harbour plays an important part of Kirkcaldy’s place and tourism offer,” he says.

“The harbour was used for filming the Outlander series.

“The cliff face in Dysart is in danger of totally destroying the tunnel at Dysart Harbour and is currently a risk to the public.”

Mr Vaughan adds the tunnel, which runs through a sandstone crag, was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships.

He describes it as “integral to the whole character of the harbour”.

‘Significant’ repairs needed

Councillors on the Kirkcaldy area committee will be asked to approve the second tranche of funding for the work next week.

Mr Vaughan says: “Due to health and safety the cliff face requires significant repair.

“Securing the additional money would allow the site to be secured.

“The work would include the stabilisation of rock slopes using rockfall netting.”

Members of Dysart Sailing Club highlighted the danger last year.

They pointed out some rocks have already fallen and part of the harbour is fenced off as a result.

Members are also calling for funding for other vital harbour repairs, including a collapsed pier, a damaged slipway and a build-up of silt.