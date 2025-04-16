Unstable cliffs at Fife Outlander harbour declared public risk as funding sought for urgent repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unstable cliffs at Fife Outlander harbour declared public risk as funding sought for urgent repairs

Urgent safety work is needed at Dysart Harbour, used as a backdrop for TV hit Outlander.

By Claire Warrender
A rockfall at cliffs next to Dysart Harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Unstable cliffs surrounding a Fife ‘Outlander’ harbour are in line for £450,000 of repairs.

Urgent work will be carried out at Dysart Harbour, where the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse.

The 19th century port is one of Fife’s top tourism destination and doubled as L’Harve in the second series of worldwide TV hit Outlander.

Dysart Harbour during filming for season two of Outlander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fife Council officers say the state of the cliffs, which overlook the Firth of Forth, is a danger to the public.

And if they fall, they could “totally destroy” a tunnel at the harbour, used by thousands of Fife coastal path walkers every year.

The area has suffered from erosion for many years.

However, several severe storms since 2023 have led to a critical situation.

Dysart Harbour repairs are ‘a priority’

Councillors pledged £250,000 towards Dysart Harbour repairs when they set the 2025-26 budget in February.

Now a further £200,000 is suggested to make up the funding shortfall.

Fife Council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods Paul Vaughan says most Kirkcaldy councillors agree the work is a priority.

Dysart Harbour plays an important part of Kirkcaldy’s place and tourism offer,” he says.

“The harbour was used for filming the Outlander series.

Dysart Harbour is a huge tourism draw but needs urgent repairs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The cliff face in Dysart is in danger of totally destroying the tunnel at Dysart Harbour and is currently a risk to the public.”

Mr Vaughan adds the tunnel, which runs through a sandstone crag, was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships.

He describes it as “integral to the whole character of the harbour”.

‘Significant’ repairs needed

Councillors on the Kirkcaldy area committee will be asked to approve the second tranche of funding for the work next week.

Mr Vaughan says: “Due to health and safety the cliff face requires significant repair.

“Securing the additional money would allow the site to be secured.

“The work would include the stabilisation of rock slopes using rockfall netting.”

Members of Dysart Sailing Club highlighted the danger last year.

They pointed out some rocks have already fallen and part of the harbour is fenced off as a result.

Members are also calling for funding for other vital harbour repairs, including a collapsed pier, a damaged slipway and a build-up of silt.

Conversation