EXCLUSIVE: Gang behind ‘vicious’ attack on boys near Kinghorn beach may have travelled from Kirkcaldy

The injuries sustained by the young victims included a broken arm, broken nose and stab wounds to a shoulder.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson, Kirkcaldy Area Commander.
Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Police believe a gang behind a “vicious and unprovoked” attack on a group of boys on a Kinghorn beach may have travelled from Kirkcaldy.

Four teenagers ended up in hospital after being attacked on a road near Pettycur Beach on Thursday.

A mob of between 20 and 30 youths, many wearing balaclavas and armed with weapons including a bottle, carried out the assault on the youngsters.

The injuries suffered included stab wounds to the shoulder, a broken arm, and a broken nose.

‘It’s only pure luck that someone wasn’t killed’

Officers say they believe the gang may have travelled from Kirkcaldy to the popular beauty spot.

Pettycur Beach was still busy at 8.20pm on what had been the hottest day of the year so far when the attack happened on nearby Pettycur Road.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson, Kirkcaldy area commander, says the incident could have ended up with someone being killed.

He told The Courier: “The victims were a small group of boys that had simply met up to enjoy the nice weather at the beach.

Pettycur Bay, Kinghorn, close to where the attack took place.
Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“They were then subjected to an attack and left seriously injured by a group of around 20 to 30 youths, all thought to be between the ages of 13 to 17 years.

“Many were wearing face coverings and balaclavas.

“We believe the group travelled to Pettycur Bay from the central Fife area, predominantly from Kirkcaldy.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack, which could have led to tragic consequences.

“It’s only pure luck that someone wasn’t killed in this incident.

Gang involved in Kinghorn attack ‘will be traced very soon’

“A dedicated team of detectives is currently investigating this incident with several positive lines of inquiry.”

DI Davidson says those involved should be “under no illusions whatsoever that they will be traced by the police very, very soon”.

He added: “Anyone found to have been involved in this will be robustly dealt with.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“Despite that, we are devoting considerable resources to apprehending those involved.

“There has also been an increased presence of police officers and patrols in the area.”

DI Scott Davidson said the attack was "vicious and unprovoked".
Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Pettycur Road, Kinghorn, near to where the attack took place.
Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson previously appealed to the parents of those involved.

She said: “Even if you have not personally assaulted someone, through your presence and encouragement alone, you may have enabled these serious incidents to have taken place and could find yourself criminally responsible.

“I wish to appeal to the parents of the young people involved.

“Do you know what your children were doing on April 10? Were they involved in this incident?”

Anyone with information can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

