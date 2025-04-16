BREAKING: ‘No confidence’ move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power

Angus Council’s SNP administration faces a no confidence vote in a move to end their minority grip on the authority.

And in a bombshell development, former second-in-command George Meechan is the figure at the centre of a leadership coup just days after his resignation from the ruling group.

The Kirriemuir and Dean member is the choice of leader of a coalition group aiming to take control of the 28-member authority.

The outcome will be decided at a special meeting of the full council next Tuesday.

It comes after seven councillors put their name to a request for the emergency debate, as required by council rules.

The motion states there is “no confidence in the current administration and leadership of Angus Council.”

And it proposes the formation of a new 13-strong administration.

It would be led by Mr Meechan, who now sits as an Independent.

Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative Derek Wann is the nominee for the deputy leader’s role.

The other administration members would be:

Tommy Stewart

Ian McLaren

Heather Doran

Jill Scott

Gavin Nicol

Louise Nicol

Iain Gall

Ross Greig

Jack Cruickshanks

Craig Fotheringham

Ronnie Proctor

Angus Provost Linda Clark (SNP) will chair the special meeting.

Turbulent period for SNP

Mr Meechan’s resignation from the deputy leader’s post left the SNP with just 11 councillors.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape also sits on the administration.

The combined opposition is made up of eight Conservatives, seven Independents and one Labour councillor.

In a blunt resignation statement, Mr Meechan said the “complexities of various working relationships” were “too significant to overcome”.

A major factor in the falling out is understood to have been his call for council staff benefits to be extended to elected members.

When SNP colleagues refused to back the plan he proposed the idea from the non-aligned benches – and won the vote with a convincing majority.

He previously stepped in as interim leader following Councillor Beth Whiteside’s unexpected resignation last summer.

Ms Whiteside was succeeded by longstanding Montrose member Bill Duff in September.

Internal feuding within the Angus SNP group led to former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander being called in to mediate the warring factions last year.