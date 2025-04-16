BREAKING: ‘No confidence’ move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: ‘No confidence’ move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power

A special meeting of the full Angus Council has been called next week which could see former SNP deputy leader George Meechan take the £50,000-a-year top spot in a new coalition administration.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has emerged as a shock contender for council leader in a coup to topple the SNP from power in Angus. Image: Supplied
Angus Council’s SNP administration faces a no confidence vote in a move to end their minority grip on the authority.

And in a bombshell development, former second-in-command George Meechan is the figure at the centre of a leadership coup just days after his resignation from the ruling group.

The Kirriemuir and Dean member is the choice of leader of a coalition group aiming to take control of the 28-member authority.

The outcome will be decided at a special meeting of the full council next Tuesday.

It comes after seven councillors put their name to a request for the emergency debate, as required by council rules.

The motion states there is “no confidence in the current administration and leadership of Angus Council.”

Angus Council leader Bill Duff.
Current Angus Council SNP group leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

And it proposes the formation of a new 13-strong administration.

It would be led by Mr Meechan, who now sits as an Independent.

Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative Derek Wann is the nominee for the deputy leader’s role.

The other administration members would be:

  • Tommy Stewart
  • Ian McLaren
  • Heather Doran
  • Jill Scott
  • Gavin Nicol
  • Louise Nicol
  • Iain Gall
  • Ross Greig
  • Jack Cruickshanks
  • Craig Fotheringham
  • Ronnie Proctor

Angus Provost Linda Clark (SNP) will chair the special meeting.

Turbulent period for SNP

Mr Meechan’s resignation from the deputy leader’s post left the SNP with just 11 councillors.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape also sits on the administration.

The combined opposition is made up of eight Conservatives, seven Independents and one Labour councillor.

In a blunt resignation statement, Mr Meechan said the “complexities of various working relationships” were “too significant to overcome”.

A major factor in the falling out is understood to have been his call for council staff benefits to be extended to elected members.

When SNP colleagues refused to back the plan he proposed the idea from the non-aligned benches – and won the vote with a convincing majority.

He previously stepped in as interim leader following Councillor Beth Whiteside’s unexpected resignation last summer.

Ms Whiteside was succeeded by longstanding Montrose member Bill Duff in September.

Internal feuding within the Angus SNP group led to former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander being called in to mediate the warring factions last year.

 

